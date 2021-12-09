INE orders AMLO not to promote the exercise of revocation of mandate

The Complaints and Complaints Commission of the National Electoral Institute (INE) asked the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador not promote the exercise of revocation of mandate and adhere to the constitutional limitations that are imposed.

This resolution was given after the request for precautionary measures made by the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) against President López Obrador, for the alleged misuse of public resources, derived from the demonstrations made in the event “Three Years of Government ”On December 1, related to the process of revocation of mandate, in order to influence citizen preference.

Under the figure of preventive guardianship, the PRD requested to make a call to the Federal Executive to adhere to the constitutional limitations that it is subject and stop promoting the exercise in its public presentations.

The Commission determined this Tuesday the request to be admissible, since, from a preliminary perspective and apparently of good law, the head of the Federal Executive made undue promotion of the mandate revocation process that may be carried out next year, by expressly inviting citizens to participate, thereby contravening the constitutional and legal regulations, and the principles of impartiality and neutrality, as well as the duty of care not to influence unduly in said process.

The Commission highlighted that these are not isolated events, since the President of the Republic is not the first time that he has issued expressions related to the revocation of the mandate, since on November 8 the Commission issued a call to the Federal Executive and public servants in general so that they adjust their content in order not to violate the electoral norm, derived from the expressions made in the morning press conferences of last November 3 and 5, in which President López Obrador took advantage of public and official communication spaces to pronounce around the exercise and promote their participation.

The Commission concluded, apparently of good law, that it has a certain and objective basis to consider the imminent continuation or repetition of this type of acts in days after the issuance of this precautionary measure, which could be delicate and serious if taken Keep in mind that the signature collection phase for this process is currently being carried out.

Therefore, President López Obrador was ordered that, from the moment he is notified of the origin of the precautionary measure and until the end of the revocation consultation day – if it is carried out -, he refrains from making statements, issuing comments, opinions, or remarks about this process of citizen participation.

Likewise, the Legal Counsel, the Social Communication and Spokesperson Coordination, the Center for the Production of Informational and Special Programs, and any other public servant who participates within any official information format are ordered to refrain from presenting, disseminate, publish and make available to the satellite signal, as appropriate to its functions, any promotion to the revocation of the mandate.

Also, the Commission concluded that, with respect to the possible misuse of public resources, it cannot rule, since it concerns the merits of the case, which is the competence of the Specialized Regional Chamber.

