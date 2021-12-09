If Atlas is champion, which Liga MX team would have the worst streak without lifting a title

Atlas could champion after 70 years. (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)

Atlas and Leon are installed at the end of the Opening 2021 and they have the same chances of becoming the champion of the Mexican competition. Leon is barely a year from the last time he became the Mexican monarch; However, the Guadalajara team has the longest streak in Aztec football without lifting a title, since They accumulate 70 years without it.

In Mexican soccer there have been streaks of different teams that for some reason or another have not been able to become champions for several years. The most recent title of Blue Cross at Closing 2021, allowed the Machine cut a mark of 24 years without being the deserving of the Liga MX.

However, if next Sunday, Atlas reaches the crown, the longest streak without it would fall into the hands of Puebla, who have 31 years without being champion, later it is Necaxa with 23, Toluca with 11 and then the Pumas with 10 years without raising the glass.

The last time the Stripe reached the highest trophy was in the season 1989-90. The squad was made up of players of the stature of Pablo Larios, Jorge Aravena, Carlos Poblete, Sergio Almaguer, Roberto Ruíz Esparza and Chepo of the tower. All of them were directed by Manolo Lapuente and they beat U of G in the final of the tournament by an aggregate score of 6-4.

The last time Necaxa became the champion cup in 1998 when they beat the Sacred Flock on their own court. With a lethal 2-0, reached its last star. The club consisted of Adolfo Ríos, Sergio Almaguer, Octavio Becerril, Alex Aguinaga and Luis Hernández, to name a few. The team was under the orders of Raúl Arias.

For its part, Toluca has stayed on the road for 11 years after having conquered Liga MX in the tournament Bicentennial 2010. At that time they beat Saints from the Candy box.

The Pedregal team let the possibility of contesting for the title escape and became the team that has not been crowned the longest of the “big four”, since Chivas has four years without title, America three and cross Blue six months. Since the university students did not reach the title, they have fallen twice in finals: the first of them in 2015 against Tigers and in 2020 at the hands of Lion.

After the feline set, the longest brand belongs to Xolos who is nine years old without a crown. The dog team achieved this achievement after a year of stay in the First Division of Mexican soccer.

Pachuca maintains a period of five years after having beaten the final Rayados from Monterrey in which it meant the first final played in the BBVA Stadium. Saints maintains three years, Tigers and Monterrey They are two years old and Leon one.

We will have to wait until the following weekend to find out if the red and black can put an end to the malaria that has persecuted them for seven decades. Besides that this will be his second final in short tournaments. In the first of them he let slip the opportunity to magnify his tournament in Summer 1999 when falling in front of the set of Toluca. Back then, they were run by Ricardo Antonio La Volpe and on the staff there was a young man Rafael Márquez, Daniel Osorno, Pablo Lavallén, Jorge Almirón and Miguel Zepeda.

