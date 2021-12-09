Iberdrola’s great operation in New Mexico is ‘knocked down’ to make an energy giant in the US

The New Mexico state regulator has knocked down the purchase by Iberdrola, through its subsidiary Avangrid, PNM Resources, the large operation of the Spanish energy company to accelerate its growth in the United States market.

The no to the operation has been unanimous on the part of the five members of the commission, who have deemed the risks of the deal outweigh the benefits promised to state taxpayers.

In this way, the group chaired by Ignacio Sánchez Galán suffers a setback in its large operation in a market such as the United States, which assumed an implicit company value of approximately 8.3 billion dollars (about 7,007 million euros), considering a net debt plus adjustments of approximately 4,000 million dollars (about 3,377 million euros).

The acquisition entailed the creation of one of the largest companies in the North American sector, with ten electricity companies regulated in six States (New York, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Mexico and Texas) and the third largest renewable operator in the country, with a total presence in 24 states.

Iberdrola sources showed Europa Press their “Disappointment” by this “unfair decision”And indicated their intention to resort to Supreme Court of New Mexico.

In this sense, they recalled that the operation had already had the approval in all previous permits from different organizations and with the support of interest groups.

“We hope one day to welcome the Avangrid family to New Mexico,” added the same sources, who stressed that, in any case, the acquisition of PNM Resources “is just one more operation” and that its US subsidiary is already “a great leader ”in the United States and“ we will continue working ”.

For his part, the president and CEO of PNM Resources, Pat Vincent-Collawn, expressed his disappointment at the regulator’s decision and considered that “the merits of the agreements reached by the parties had not been taken into account and the request to hear oral arguments ”.

“We presented an agreement that would strengthen the future of New Mexico by partnering with a global company to address the challenges of climate change while ensuring affordable and reliable service for PNM customers for years to come,” he lamented in a statement.

Along with the alternative of appealing this decision to the Supreme Court, Avangrid could study the withdrawal of the offer by PNM or present another.

Only one approval was missing

A total of five federal agencies and the Texas Public Utilities Commission they had already completed their reviews and approved the merger, thus leaving the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission as the only remaining approval required for operation.

Before this final vote of the New Mexico State commission, the members of the organization had already expressed their doubts in supporting the operation due to their concern about the record in Avangrid’s public services in Maine and the investigation in Spain to Iberdrola for the ‘Villarejo case’.

The combination of Avangrid and PNM, with approximately 4.1 million supply points, a regulated asset base (RAB) of approximately 14.4 billion dollars (about 12,157 million euros), more than 168,000 kilometers of distribution and transmission networks and approximately 10.9 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity, was going to accelerate the growth of the Iberdrola Group in the United States.

However, despite this setback, Iberdrola, through its subsidiary, has a prominent role in the US market, where it is the third largest wind energy operator in the country and has approximately 39,000 million dollars (about 25,619 million euros) in assets and operates in 24 states.

Avangrid has two main business lines: Avangrid Networks, which owns and operates eight electricity and natural gas services and serves more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England; and Avangrid Renewables, which owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities in the United States.

The Iberdrola subsidiary has more than 7,000 megawatts (MW) of owned and controlled wind and solar generation in the United States and is developing the first commercial-scale offshore wind farm in the United States, the 800 MW Vineyard Wind 1 project.

Likewise, its offshore wind developments in New England and North Carolina / Virginia could represent a total investment well in excess of 15,000 million dollars (about 13,251 million euros) in the coming years.

In addition, it has a portfolio of more than 20 GW of diverse renewable energy projects in all geographic regions of the United States.

Iberdrola, through Avangrid, foresees investments by 2025 of more than 20,000 million dollars (about 17,668 million euros) in all businesses in the United States, which will lead to a capacity of 9 GW of onshore wind energy, 2 , 6 GW of solar energy and 1.6 GW of offshore wind energy.

(Europa Press)