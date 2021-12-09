‘I would never have gone to Chivas out of respect for America’

In recent weeks, divided opinions have emerged regarding the possible exchange of players between America Y Chivas (Cordova by Antuna); this time, Cuauhtémoc White gave his position on the matter.

“I would never have gone to Chivas out of respect for the hobby of the America“he mentioned.

The ex-footballer Mexican was questioned if at any time he had a similar proposal, and revealed that before reaching the set Cream blue, the person who was driving it proposed to take it to the Guadalajara. “I just had one proposal when the person who was going to take me to the AmericaBefore taking me, he told me that he was going to take me to the Chivas“, he pointed.

For its part, Cuauhtémoc He recalled that this type of exchange of players between the two institutions have been going on for a long time.

“You have to remember that one day the ‘Shark‘ Sanchez to the America, too Ramon Ramirez I was in the Chivas and he came to America, Oswaldo (Sánchez) came to America“he added.

Cuauhtémoc White is a benchmark of mexican soccer and also an indisputable historical idol in the America club for his great career that he had as a professional in the institution of the Eagles.

