Today Leonardo Dicaprio He is known for being one of the most prestigious actors in the world, whose participation in a movie can attract a box office success just because the project has his presence.

But the stark reality is that this has not always been the case. Since his mother divorced when he was a child, the economic situation at home forced them to move to certain slums from the city of Los Angeles. There, DiCaprio spent his first years of life seeing how drugs and prostitution were normalized around his home.

The famous actor, in an interview with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, has revealed several experiences that he will never forget: “I was robbed at the age of five, or there. It was a pretty rough neighborhood where I lived, and I think that gave me a lot of strength and motivation to succeed“.

“Seeing the devastation in my neighborhood, seeing heroin addicts … it made me think twice about getting on drugs. That’s where I grew up, in the mecca of prostitution and drug addicts“.









The hit star like ‘Titanic’ and ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ the interview continues by recounting that his mother used to walk with him through the Hollywood’s fanciest neighborhoods to show him that it existed another reality, but that did not necessarily serve to find happiness.

In addition, the actor affirms that one of the things that helped him the most to reach so high was their education, both at home and at the institute. You can know much more about his mother and see the resemblance they have in the video above.

