I don’t want to die until I see the champion Atlas: Pistache Torres

He is simply the most historic player in the Atlas. No one has lived as long dressed in red and black as Alfredo “Pistache” Torres, the glory of the whole tapatío who is excited about the chance to see champions again Foxes.

He arrived at the club precisely in 1951, the year of the only Rojinegro title so far, when he was 16 years old. Today with the 90 compliments in May and recently overcome some health complications, he longs to see the second title of the Atlas, as shared by Mediotiempo.

“I had said that I don’t want to die until I see the champion Atlas and I am sure that I will last for more years. May this championship be good because through thick and thin I have always been with the Atlas ”, he assured in a remote interview from his home in Guadalajara.

towers It is a glory of the Atlas, more was not Champion on 1951Although he arrived at the club that year, he did so until after lifting the title.

“First of all I feel confident that we will win, we hope that it will not be the opposite, we will try to give our public a championship that he already deserves it”He added.

The history of Pistache on Atlas started in ’51 and played his entire career with the Foxes, where he retired in 1970. Lived the 3 descents of the red-black team, the first as a player in the 1953-1954 season, when they returned to First division one year later.

“We are going to go there (to León) and we are going to win, and also here. Yes i feel nervous and more than I cant go out, I feel nervous, that I take it off once the matches are over, “he glimpsed.

But not only as a player did he make history with the Foxes, because as a coach he had to return to Atlas to First division in the 1971-1972 and 1978-1979 Seasons, after declining a year earlier.

“It moves me from when I played, because there were two times we were also about to be champions: one against him Blue Cross and another against him America, the one from Cruz Azul they stole us re ugly and the game ended at 33 minutes, and the other against América, which we lost on penalties, “he commented.

The Pistache took the opportunity to send a message to the players of the team of Diego Martin Cocca, which this Thursday at 9:00 p.m. Central Mexico will open the Final series against the Lion at Nou Camp.

“For me all are playing well, They are doing well, right now it is important that they play these games well, the two parties that are missing, that they make it perfect and that we bring the triumph”He asked.

“What do you throw everything, that they put on the win and that they give everything in these last two games, because in these games is where it is needed surrender completely“

towers It also has a history as a national team, as it played the Switzerland World Cup 54 and he was the first player to step on the court of Jalisco Stadium the January 31, 1960.

The Pistache was nicknamed that for his short stature, and just recovered from a intestinal obstruction that in October he took him to the hospital for eight days.

“I got really bad, I lasted eight days in the sanatorium and it was hard for me, I hope that in these games return the joy and I was relieved. Nothing hurts, we’re fine, right now nervous about the game, but everything will be fine, “he stressed.