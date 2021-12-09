“I could not believe how well he sang”, Steven Spielberg and his praise for Rachel Zegler, actress with Colombian roots

Rachel Zegler appears on the right side of the image

This December 9, in theaters of the country, West Side Story, a 1957 Broadway classic, opens, but from the perspective of the popular American filmmaker Steven Spielberg. The director, who is considered one of the most important personalities in the seventh art industry, He was giving interviews to national and international media and, before the microphones of Colombian news portals, he spoke of the participation of Rachel Zegler, an actress born of a Colombian mother. The young woman will play Maria in the musical.

According to Spielberg in his interviews, Rachel’s audition drew attention among the nearly 30,000 videos that reached her and her team’s hands. Thousands of young people wanted to be part of the film, however, Zegler fell in love with his talent to Steven. “I watched Rachel’s singing audition on the first day we started casting, and I couldn’t believe that this beautiful 17-year-old singer, of Colombian blood, had it in her power (the role of Maria). I couldn’t believe she sang so well ”, commented in an interview with Noticias Caracol.

The auditions were advanced in the year of 2018, in January. The conditions to participate were to be Latin American, then, the characters of María, Tony, Bernardo and Tony were sought. According to the newspaper El Informador, the original version of the production was criticized for the appearance of actors who, in their entirety, were white. In fact, some of them were made up to make their skins appear darker, a situation that, today, the filmmaker behind ET and Jurassic Park wanted to avoid at all costs. In the story of Tony (Ansel Elgort) and María (Rachel Zegle) fall in love, however, they are two young people who belong to two ethnic communities facing each other in a New York.

“The movie is a symbol of what happens when hatred runs rampant, without conversation and without the intention of finding a middle ground. Our movie is also very much about love and joy (…) When I got the part, as Steven said, we knew that the comparison was imminent, It was inevitable. Being the first Latina to play the role on screen, there was nothing to learn from that original version. This was already a Maria completely different from the one anyone had ever seen before “Rachel said in an interview with La FM.

“I am very happy to have assembled a cast that reflects the impressive wealth of talent in the US Hispanic community.”Spielberg told the Deadline portal. In an interviews with Uribe Dj, for La X, the film director assured that he did not want to sound pretentious, and that he had not made the film as ‘a quick cure’ for any current social problem, however, he detailed that he feels that the messages that the tape sent to the community in 1957 are more applicable today, since they have become more acute. “They are no less,” explained the filmmaker, who also assured that society is divided.

Precisely these statements are given in the midst of the defenses that Rachel made about herself when she was the victim of racist comments after being chosen to be the new Snow White. “They are a group of faceless people that you will never meet in your real life. They will never have the nerve to come up to you and tell you: ‘You are not white enough to play Snow White’, I have a responsibility to young people in the future, who can say: ‘This Latina could play Snow White, I can do anything ‘”, said. Rachel Zegler is the daughter of a Pole and a Colombian, and before she rose to international fame, she was finishing her high school studies in her native New Jersey.

The new version of Spielberg, which is written by Tony Kushner, and a new choreography by Justin Peck, is part of the most recent dream that the filmmaker had, he said, over the years, he had been thinking about developing a good musical. “I didn’t really know if they were going to give me the rights to do my version of West Side Story, based on the original 1957 Broadway version. I couldn’t imagine them saying yes to that. I just kept making different kinds of movies and, as I got older, it started to occur to me that my biggest dream has been to make a musical “, he indicated.

