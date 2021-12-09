https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211208/como-lograr-que-se-autodestruyan-tus-conversaciones-en-whatsapp-paso-a-paso-1119123722.html

How to make your conversations self-destruct on WhatsApp step by step

Is your phone saturated after sending videos, memes and photos in the many conversations you have with your contacts on WhatsApp? Are you detached and not … 08.12.2021, Sputnik World

The popular instant messaging application, dependent on Meta, establishes an optional function of temporary messages to improve privacy conditions, according to the explanation on its website. “When you can set them, messages disappear 24 hours, seven days or 90 days after being sent. The most recent selection will affect only new messages, the setting does not apply to messages previously sent or received in the chat, “explains the app. In the case of individual chats, anyone can deactivate or activate the function of temporary messages, while in group chats any member can enter the settings, although administrators can change these provisions and reserve the activation of this tool.What is the route to start this function? iPhone and Android, you have to go to configuration or settings, then choose the Account option, then Privacy and that button leads to the op Default duration or Default message duration. Here you can choose the period that will take the self-destruction of sent messages, 24 hours, seven days or 90 days. open WhatsApp “, explains the software itself. Some restrictions

