How to make your conversations self-destruct on WhatsApp step by step

Is your phone saturated after sending videos, memes and photos in the many conversations you have with your contacts on WhatsApp? Are you detached and don't believe in accumulation? WhatsApp has the solution: message self-destruction.

The popular instant messaging application, dependent on Meta, establishes an optional function of temporary messages to improve privacy conditions, according to the explanation on its website. “When you can set them, messages disappear 24 hours, seven days or 90 days after being sent. The most recent selection will affect only new messages, the setting does not apply to messages previously sent or received in the chat, “explains the app. In the case of individual chats, anyone can deactivate or activate the function of temporary messages, while in group chats any member can enter the settings, although administrators can change these provisions and reserve the activation of this tool.What is the route to start this function? iPhone and Android, you have to go to configuration or settings, then choose the Account option, then Privacy and that button leads to the op Default duration or Default message duration. Here you can choose the period that will take the self-destruction of sent messages, 24 hours, seven days or 90 days. open WhatsApp “, explains the software itself. Some restrictions

21:32 GMT 08.12.2021 (updated: 02:35 GMT 09.12.2021)

Is your phone saturated after sending videos, memes and photos in the many conversations you have with your contacts on WhatsApp? Are you detached and don’t believe in accumulation? WhatsApp has the solution: message self-destruction.

The popular Meta-dependent instant messaging application establishes an optional function of temporary messages to improve privacy conditions, according to the explanation on your website.

“When you can set messages to disappear 24 hours, seven days or 90 days after being sent. The most recent selection will only affect new messages, the setting does not apply to messages previously sent or received in the chat” , explain it app.

In the case of individual chats, anyone can deactivate or activate the function of temporary messages, while in group chats any member can enter the settings, although administrators can change these provisions and reserve the activation of this tool.

How to make WhatsApp notify you when one of your contacts connects

December 7, 17:15 GMT

What is the route to launch this function?

On iPhone and Android, you have to go to configuration or settings, then choose the option Bill, later Privacy and that button leads to the option Default duration o Default duration of messages.

There you choose the period that will take the self-destruction of sent messages, 24 hours, seven days or 90 days.

“However, it is possible that the preview of the message will be shown in the notifications until WhatsApp is opened,” explains the software itself.

Some restrictions

If you quote a temporary message in a WhatsApp conversation, the quoted text may remain visible in the chat even after the self-destruct period has elapsed.
If a message with temporary messages enabled is forwarded to a chat that does not have them enabled, it will still be visible in the second conversation.
If a user backs up their conversations before a scheduled temporary message disappears, it will remain logged in the copy.
A simple trick to extend the battery of your iPhone | Video

