How the Pokérus works in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl and why it is so useful – Nintenderos

Those of you who play a lot Pokemon you will know what is Pokérus: a virus that has a positive impact on our pocket monsters, causing them to receive double EV and, therefore, its attributes grow twice as fast, which will allow make them stronger in half the time required. Quite a bargain.

When a Pokemon of our computer is infected with Pokérus, in addition, it can transfer it to other Pokémon, causing the effect of the virus grows exponentially. However, the Pokérus only lasts four days (in real time), so we will have to make the most of it. Above all, because the fact that it comes out is extremely rare, being something that occurs only once in 21,845 battles. In other words, getting Pokérus at the end of a match is almost three times more difficult to get a shiny Pokémon: quite an outrage.

A strategy for keep the Pokérus as long as possible is to save an infected Pokémon on the PC. There, time stands still, and the Pokémon will keep the Pokérus to infect our other Pokémon for as long as we require it. Until Pokémon eggs can contract the Pokérus, so there are many tactics that can be followed. If you want your Pokémon to have Pokérus, you should be lucky enough, or if not, try to get a friendly player to exchange a Pokémon that has it, in order to fill your team with this bonus that is so difficult to obtain.

What do you think? Have you ever infected your Pokémon with Pokérus? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments!

Via