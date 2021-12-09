How much money does Reese Witherspoon have? The FORTUNE of the RICHEST actress in the world

Reese Witherspoon became one of Hollywood’s favorite actresses since 2001 when she starred in Legally Blonde; However, her salary as an actress has not been the reason for her fortune valued at at least 400 million dollars, but her business within the Hollywood industry.

According to Forbes, the 45-year-old actress doubled her fortune in 2019, after selling half of her stake in her company, Hello Sunshine.

How did you get that fortune?

Part of its earnings are due to hits like the Legally Blonde franchise, a film that grossed approximately $ 141 million worldwide and spawned a sequel with Reese in which Reese served as a producer.

Her career took off and her fortune increased after winning an Oscar and a Golden Globe for June Carter in Walk The Line and starring in Gone Girl and Wild.

However, Reese Whiterspoon realized that in Hollywood it was difficult to find stories starring women and even despite her fame, little by little they stopped offering movies, so she opted to found her own production company and invest in her own projects with roles that she could star in.

In 2016, she founded Hello Sunshine, exclusively to produce content starring women like Big Little Lies, The Morning Show, and Little Fires Everywhere.

In addition, thanks to her book club, the actress decided to bet on producing successful adaptations of American best sellers written by women.

In this way, just her participation as an actress and producer on The Morning Show on Apple TV +, Reese gets up to 1 million dollars per episode! She is also a popular sponsor, earning a lot of money from her work on commercials for companies like Crate & Barrel.

How do you spend your fortune?

According to The Richest magazine, the Hollywood star invests in some luxuries that he enjoys with his family.

Malibu Cottage: The mansion costs about $ 6.5 million and features two acres of land near the beach, fenced in with century-old trees, yoga rooms, family reunions, a fancy bar, a guesthouse, and guest rooms. mid-century inspiration.

Luxury home in Nashville: The famous one acquired this property in 2014, it is valued at 3.3 million dollars. It has 11,000 square feet, seven bedrooms, and eight bathrooms. In 2018 it was put up for sale for 4.4 million dollars.

Mansion in Pacific Palisades: This is a $ 12.7 million mansion that he purchased in 2014, which has five luxurious bathrooms, five bedrooms, a chef’s kitchen, pool, multiple gardens and terraces.

Leisure: In addition to the properties, the actress enjoys expensive vacations that include yacht trips in the Hamptons or winter vacations in Idaho.

Exclusive Jewelry and Apparel: Whiterspoon owns more than $ 1 million jewelry, exclusive designer apparel, beauty treatments, personal trainers, and other luxuries.

Likewise, he has been seen enjoying meals in expensive and exclusive restaurants in the US and London. After all, with more than 30 years of work and staying current in the public’s taste, the actress deserves it, don’t you think?

With information from Forbes and ViveUSA.

