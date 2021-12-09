How many children does Chris Hemsworth have?

Chris Hemsworth works out and made us all sweat just by showing off his muscles and strong peach. | Instagram special

Through his instagram account Chris Hemsworth delighted us with his muscular and defined physique, and the actor decided to show his more than 50 thousand followers that body of Super Hero it has, which as we have noticed is based on diet and exercise.

We have always known that Chris Hemsworth is passionate about exercise and that he is extremely vain, which is why he takes care of his figure without pretexts. This tough routine he showed us is proof of the discipline that you have had to implement for those defined muscles.

His training consisted of three minutes of boxing, 50 squats, 40 squats, 20 repetitions, and 25 push-ups. The handsome Thor He repeated this series four times without stopping. All his followers were delighted, since at no time did the drooling emojis stop.

This training focused on agility, strength, and speed. Which will be necessary for the new project that the actor has at the door, since Chris Hemsworth is currently preparing for the sequel to Extraction from Netflix, we can’t wait to see it.

This sequel will be filmed in Europe, after plans to shoot it in Australia were canceled. Production should have started in New South Wales, but it didn’t and has moved to Prague in the Czech Republic according to various reports.

The producers decided to move to Prague for fear of contagion from Covid-19 in the filming and that unfortunately there was a total closure, such was the case of the thriller Poker Face directed by Russell Crowe in Syndey, Australia, it is better safe than sorry they say there.

Regarding this, more conclusions have been drawn that do not have much to do with Covid-19, since it is also believed that other reasons why it was decided to change the filmingIt was because of Chris Hemsworth’s busy schedule and the recent shooting in Australia, so the best thing was to relocate him.

Surely this sequel will be a success, since last July Extraction was named the film most viewed on Netflix. This production centers on Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth), an operator turned mercenary hired by the most powerful drug lord in India.

So far that is the information on Chris Hemsworth’s next project, which is about to come out, so while we wait, continue to upload his hard training. Without a doubt, this man will always be a heartthrob who steals and captivates with his beauty.