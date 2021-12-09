How do you pronounce Billie Eilish’s name correctly?

Billie eilish She is one of the most authentic and eccentric pop stars in the recent music industry and it is that artistic personality that has led her to achieve great achievements at just 19 years old. But despite being globally recognized, can you pronounce its Name correctly or would you have to go to Google at this time to corroborate it?

After having released ‘When We All Fall Sleep Where Do We Go?’ in 2019, Billie eilish He returned to the scene in 2021 to verify that he is more than a passing fad and his ability to deliver a record work that could even surpass his debut album in acclaim.

His songs have traveled the entire planet and now the person who does not know who he is or who is unable to identify her is almost non-existent, either because of his changing hair colors, his way of singing, for great hits like “Bad Guy” or “Happier Than Ever” is everywhere. But, the surprising thing about all this is that most do not know what is the correct pronunciation of their Name.

This is the correct way to pronounce Billie Eilish’s name

This December 8, The Guardian published a text in which it revealed what were the words that people had more work to say during all of 2021 and that they surely accumulated thousands of searches in Google to be able to say it correctly.

Between these words is “omicron”, the Name of the new variant of COVID-19, Glasgow, the Scottish city, dogeicon, the cryptocurrency promoted by Elon Musk, cheugy, Kamala Harris and many others among which the singer also appears Billie eilish.

These statistics obtained by The US Captioning Company, a company in charge of subtitling programs, found what are the strawberries and words that television presenters had the most difficulty enunciating throughout 2021.

And believe it or not, it is not actually pronounced as it is written, in fact therein lies the most recurrent error in most of the people who try to talk about Billie eilish, since the last name can cause confusion. However, so that you do not make a mistake when talking about the youth star you should know that in reality, the correct way to say it is “ay lish”.







You can know the full report of these words on this link. Did you already know or did you have to look it up in Google?