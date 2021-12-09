How did Meryl Streep make it the worst possible president in “Don’t Look Up”? – Tvshow – 12/09/2021

Exclusive content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers Subscribe me Know our plans

Who would you turn to if you knew that a comet is on a collision course with Earth and decisive action is required to prevent the extinction of all life on this planet? If your first thought was Meryl streepHe made an excellent and terrible choice at the same time.

On Don’t look up, from the scriptwriter and director Adam McKay (The big bet, the vice president), two scientists played by Leonardo Dicaprio and Jennifer Lawrence They face this doomsday scenario and must turn to President Orlean’s government for help.

The good news (for the film, which hits local theaters today Netflix, December 24) is that Orlean is played by Streep, the revered TV and movie star; The bad news (for humanity) is that Orlean is a self-centered scoundrel who cares a lot about his public image and little or nothing about running the country.

Orlean is one of several criminals in Don’t look up, a social satire that McKay wrote with climate change in mind but which he hopes will be interpreted as a commentary on the pandemic. Streep delighted in building that president, a character loaded with many flaws and shortcomings. The actress credits McKay with giving the entire star-studded cast the freedom to indulge in the horrible.

As he explained, Streep “never lost heart or confidence in his vision to create the freest atmosphere possible for everyone, just freak out and do whatever you want. But with a deadly serious intention “

Here, Streep and McKay explained the steps they took to put Orlean or Streep in the Oval Office.

Based on what he had read in McKay’s script, Streep said he began by imagining how Orlean could have gotten there. “One could imagine that a bunch of various villains got together and she was the least bad of many other candidates that could have run,” Streep said. She thought of Orlean “as someone whose elderly husband had a lot of money, and she got rid of him, and since he was in California, she kept half. He had no real agenda except to have and retain power, and he realized that, like this, the job was very easy. “

McKay said he thought of Orlean as “a goulash” of recent presidents. That includes “the selfish con man aspects of the last president, the dangerous inexperience of George W. Bush, the impudence of Bill Clinton, the celebrity of Barack Obama and the comfort of having a lot of money,” McKay said. Another inspiration was finance expert Suze Orman, whom McKay described as “a brash populist with a strong idea of ​​fashion.”

To that recipe, Streep said he added a pinch of reality Real housewiveswhose televised fights are seen at his home when his daughters come to visit. Although Streep won an Oscar for playing Margaret Thatcher in The woman of iron, said that work was instructive only up to a point. Thatcher, he said, “had a kind of femininity that intimidated men, and part of her power was how she could put things together.” Orlean, he said, is “something else of our time put together algorithmically.”

All that advance planning may not yet fully prepare you for the demands of the presidency, as Streep discovered on his first day of filming. He had spent several weeks in isolation, as actors were asked during the pandemic, and when he got to the shoot, Streep took the stage where he saw his face on a large LED screen and heard the delayed echo of his voice as he spoke to a crowd of hundreds of extras. “And I just lost it,” he said. “I thought, well, I clearly have to withdraw. I can not do this. In fact, he couldn’t. It really was a crisis of confidence. ” Needless to say, Streep got his bearings, but, he said, “it took a while.”

Like he did in movies like Step Brothers and Anchorman: The Legend of Ron BurgundyMcKay allowed some improvisation in Don’t Look Up and for the director Streep had a talent for extemporaneous dialogue and reactions. “His character is rarely bothered by the horrible things people say to him or how horrible he is,” McKay said. “He has a total shamelessness that could almost be misinterpreted as confidence.”

Streep – who had just finished Let Them All Talk, a Steven Soderbergh film with totally improvised dialogue, before filming Don’t look up– is not immediately considered an improviser. But enjoy the process and admire colleagues who can expertly improvise.

What is clear Streep said is that he will not aspire to a position. The experience of running a campaign, she said, is probably more than she could bear: “The cost, since the rise of social media, is so high that you have to be a nun to get elected,” she said.

Acting, Streep said, “is the only thing I can do. He could act like a politician, but he wouldn’t be good at it. I acted like I could play the violin, but I really can’t play the violin. “