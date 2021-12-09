Hotel Transylvania: Transformania | Check out the final trailer for Hotel Transylvania on Amazon Prime Video

The premiere of the new monster movie will be during the month of January on a well-known streaming service.

Finally, after several mishaps as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, the new Sony movie will arrive very soon on a streaming platform.

For the same reason, this Wednesday, the production released a new trailer with scenes that had not been revealed until the time of the tape about Dracula, Johnny, Mavis and their friends.

This will be the last film in the franchise and it focuses on the consequences of Van Helsing’s Monsterfication Lightning, which transforms humans into monsters and vice versa.

In this way, Drac and his friends turn into humans and Johnny into a monster, so the group must search the Amazon for a cure before it’s too late.

This film features the voices of Brian Hull (replacing Adam Sandler), Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, Ian McShane, Keegan-Michael Key, Asher Blinkoff, Brad Abrell (replacing Kevin James), Fran Drescher, Jim Gaffigan, and Molly Shannon.

When is Hotel Transylvania: Transformania released?

The official release date for Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is scheduled for January 14, 2022 through the Amazon Prime Video platform.

Without further ado, we leave you the final trailer of the new movie: