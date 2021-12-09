“Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”: Amazon reveals trailer and release date

“Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” the fourth and final installment in the animated franchise, is close to hitting screens. After its release date was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film will be available on Prime Video in mid-January.

In this new adventure, Drac and his friends turn into humans and Johnny into a monster, so the group must search the Amazon for a cure before their transformations become permanent.

One of the most significant changes in this film is that Adam Sandler will no longer voice Count Dracula (Drac), as he did in the three previous films. However, Selena will reprise her role as Mavis, Drac’s daughter and will also serve as the film’s executive producer.

ACTORS WHO PARTICIPATED IN THE DUBBING

The film also features the voices of Andy Samberg (Johnny), Kathryn Hahn (Ericka), Steve Buscemi (Wayne), Molly Shannon (Wanda), David Spade (Griffin the Invisible Man), Keegan-Michael Key (Murray), Fran Drescher (Eunice), Brad Abrell (Frank), Asher Blinkoff (Dennis) and Brian Hull (Drac replacing Adam Sandler).

RELEASE DATE

Hotel Transylvania first debuted in 2012 and quickly became a hit with family franchises at Sony Pictures Animation. The three previous films have grossed more than a billion dollars worldwide. Following the postponement of the theatrical release (except in China), Sony sold “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” to the Amazon streaming platform.

The official release date for “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” is scheduled for January 14, 2022 through the Amazon Prime Video platform.

