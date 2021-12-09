Hollywood’s Top 10 Screenplays of the 21st Century!

Writers Guild of America revealed the list of the best screenplays ever created in the 21st century

The Writers Guild of America presented a list of what the 101 best scripts 21st century to recognize the talents of screenwriters around the world. The winners were voted by members of the Guild and chose comedy, drama, horror stories, among others.

Although films such as Parasite from Bong joon ho and Get out from Jordan Peele, did not include female writers until the twenty-third place where they ranked Promising Young Woman from Emerald Fennell, while Nomadland from Chloé zhao ranked ninety-seven.

Here’s a look at the top 10:

1. Get Out (2017) Written by Jordan Peele

Get out premiered in 2017 and it became one of the favorite movies in the last 20 years. The director and screenwriter Jordan peele managed to create a story that combines elements of horror with social commentary and racism, and made history when Peele became the first black writer to win a Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

2. Eternal Radiance of a Mind Without Memories (2004) Written by Charlie Kaufman

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind It is frequently remembered as one of the best films of the last decades. The romantic drama follows a man who, after going through a bad breakup, decides he wants to undergo a medical procedure to forget that his girlfriend existed. The movie stars Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet that gave us one of his most remarkable performances in his career. In addition, he won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

3. The Social Network (2010) Written by Aaron Sorkin

The film is based on a true story that tells of the creation of Facebook and, most importantly, the roads that Mark Zuckerberg (interpreted by Jesse einsenberg) took to make the idea come true. With a different dialogue and a critical look at startup culture, the script was selected as the third best of the century XXI. He also won the award of Best Adapted Screenplay at the awards of the 2011 Academy.

4. Parasite (2019) Written by Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won

The feature film script of South Korea, that broke records, Parasite, from Bong joon-ho and Han Jin-won, made it into the top 5 by telling the story of a family without resources struggling to find ways to surpass the rich and powerful. The film won as Best film at the awards Oscar 2020 and Palme d’Or.

5. No Country for Old Men (2007) Written by Joel Coen and Ethan Coen

Brothers Coen have stood out for their various projects, especially the film starring Javier Bardem which is based on the novel by the award-winning author Pulitzer, Cormac McCarthy. The story tells of the horrible consequences of a botched drug sale and the project was also recognized as Best film and Best Adapted Screenplay at the awards Oscar.

6. Moonlight (2016) Written by Barry Jenkins

The film tells the story of a boy named Chiron Through three phases of his life, it was written and directed by the filmmaker Barry jenkins that has been recognized by the Independent spirit and he positioned himself as one of the most important emerging artists of the century. Moonlight won the award of the Academy to Best film on 2017 and Best Adapted Screenplay.

7. There Will Be Blood (2007) Written by Paul Thomas Anderson

The movie starring Daniel Day-Lewis it tells of the expansion of family, faith, and power that unfolds on the incendiary frontier of the turn-of-the-century oil boom in California. Paul Thomas Anderson He also developed as a director and managed to position himself as one of the most outstanding films in the director’s filmography.

8. Inglorious Bastards (2009) Written by Quentin Tarantino

The awesome movie of Tarantino contextualized in the Second World War features the execution of a family by order of the Nazi colonel Hans Landa, However, one of the daughters survived and flees to Paris to adopt a new identity as the owner of a cinema. The film won several awards including the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actor by Christoph Waltz.

9. Almost Famous (2000) Written by Cameron Crowe

The film directed by Cameron crow tells the story of a rock band in the early ’70s that includes a young woman hanging out with her favorite band on tour and discovering the price of fame. The performances of Kate hudson and Frances McDormand garnered critical acclaim and were nominated for Academy Awards.

10. Memento (2000) Written by Christopher Nolan

The popular movie of Christopher Nolan managed to position him as one of the most important emerging directors in 2000 when he released Memento and quickly caught the attention of the public. The story tells the life of Leonard shelby (Pearce) a man suffering from rare short-term memory loss.

What do moviegoers and moviegoers think? Which of these scripts is your favorite?