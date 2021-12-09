HEALTH / The latest advances in nuclear medicine specify the stage of Parkinson’s disease

The importance of early diagnosis is key since 28% of Parkinson’s patients are undiagnosed in Spain

According to the Spanish Society of Neurology in Spain about 150,000 people suffer from Parkinson’s disease. It is the second most common neurodegenerative disease, after Alzheimer’s disease.

Tremors, stiffness and cognitive problems are the main symptoms of this chronic, degenerative and progressive pathology, a consequence of the degeneration of a particular type of cells found in a region deep in the brain called the basal ganglia and, especially, in a part of the brain stem called the substantia nigra. From the time the first symptoms appear, in many cases erroneously associated with other diseases, until a definitive diagnosis is established, an average of between 1 and 5 years may pass.

As explained by Dr. Pablo Sopena, head of the Nuclear Medicine Unit of the Vithas Valencia 9 de Octubre Hospital, “the importance of neurological diagnosis is key. So, in case of diagnostic doubt, especially if there is tremor, it may be atypical or essential, and in order to differentiate parkinsonian syndrome with / without nigrostriatal degeneration, specific brain tests can be requested to complement the diagnostic process “.

“These tests (PET-Dopamine or DATSCAN) are non-invasive, of short duration and do not require preparation. If there is pathology with nigrostriatal degeneration, they will show an alteration due to loss of function, even before the patient shows motor symptoms. characteristic of Parkinson’s 1 “, says the professional. “In addition,” says the specialist, “these tests can change the diagnosis and management, in at least, and depending on the series, in a third of the cases 2”.

Parkinson’s disease triggers a loss of density in the proteins responsible for transporting dopamine, a fundamental neurotransmitter for movement control. Although the most popular symptom of the disease is tremor, the most common is that the specialist is initially consulted due to the great slowness with which daily tasks are performed.

