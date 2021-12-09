He left good feelings with new faces in a draw against Chile

After the disastrous FIFA Date in November, the Mexican team closed the year 2021 with a draw against chili that leaves a good feeling for the future.

The new tricolor litter that was in command of Gerardo Martino, raised his hand in a serious way to be part of a generational change that is necessary in El Tri, facing the Qatar World Cup 2022.

chili took the ball in the first few minutes, but Santiago Gimenez appeared in the heart of the area to deflect a shot from Uriel antuna and put forward the Tri in minute eight.

Just in his second game as a national team, the forward of Blue Cross scored his first goal with Mexico and a great future looms for the celestial attacker

But the party did not last long, as a bad defensive mark led to chili will tie the game with a header from Iván Morales at minute 20.

The Andeans were more solid after the goal and demanded on some occasions to Carlos Acevedo, who appeared with Sele Mayor with a couple of extraordinary saves.

After the complement was the Mexican team the one who took the ball and was very close to finding the second goal through Santiago Gimenez, but the Chilean goalkeeper prevented him from glory.

But minutes later, the defense of the Eagles, Jordan silva, imposed his physical hierarchy to overtake Mexico for the second time, with a header in fixed tactic to pass from Sebastian Cordova in 63.

It should be noted that, despite the youth of both teams, the match developed under a wild and strongly stripped rhythm, as Mexicans and Andeans raised their hands to consolidate themselves in their respective team.

The Tricolor increased the level and Sebastian Cordova he had in his hands the possibility of a third goal, but the Chilean goalkeeper beat it in hand-to-hand.

The game was already entertaining, but the spotlights were left with Marcelo flowers, who made his debut at minute 82 by the hand of Gerardo Martino, although the Andeans were not dazzled and tied the game at 85.

Although he could not close the year with a victory, Gerardo Martino and the Selection Mexican You can be sure that the new Mexican generation has a promising future.

