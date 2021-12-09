“He fooled us all” (VIDEO)

Tristán, Yahir’s son, continues to give something to talk about and is that his ex-boyfriend, Axel Martínez, accused that the young man is not bisexual and that he only used him for money.

Axel Martínez offered an interview on the program Chisme No Like in which he revealed that Tristan tricked him and it didn’t take long for Yahir’s son to go mad.

“(He’s not bisexual) he cheated on us all, even me. The situation is very strange, it is frustrating, his dad said it, this is a nightmare. It wasn’t long before he freaked out and ended up doing very dense things, I supported him from my heart as much as I could …”, Expressed Axel Martínez.

Tristán’s ex-boyfriend said that he supported him to venture into OnlyFans because the young man commented that he wanted to generate money to start a business with his mother, however, Axel explained, now that he has the income from the video, he is dedicated to partying. According to Axel Martínez, Tristán betrayed him and his best friend.

Tristan’s ex-boyfriend says Yahir’s son is not bisexual

Axel Martínez commented that Yahir’s son likes women. Well, he pointed out that during their romantic relationship they only had intimacy twice and Tristán asked that they be recorded to publish them on OnlyFans.

“Twice we had relationships and both times he wanted the moment to be recorded, they were going to be recorded and they were going to be used as content for the OnlyFans“Said Tristán’s ex-boyfriend.

KR