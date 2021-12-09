“He didn’t help the situation at all with his comments.”

A few weeks later for the whole world to echo the terrible accident that took place in the filming of ‘Rust’ In New Mexico, Alec Baldwin has sat down to talk about the tragedy that caused the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

After a few tough weeks for the team and various lawsuits from other team members who appear to blame Baldwin, the actor has given a televised interview with George Stephanopoulos for ABC.

During the Interview, Alec baldwin He spoke in a totally candid way about the accident. Too He wanted to take advantage of the moment to answer the statements of also actor George Clooney, who a few weeks ago, during a podcast, spoke about the safety of weapons in the filming and the accident of ‘Rust’: “It’s crazy that an actor doesn’t check the prop pistol to make sure it doesn’t contain live ammunition.” The actor assured that since his friend Brandom lee died during the filming of ‘The Raven’ “Every time they hand me a gun, I look at it and open it. I show it to the person I’m pointing it at, I show it to the crew.”

Alec Baldwin responds

During the Interview for ABC, Alec baldwin was clearly annoyed with George Clooney for making those comments, without anyone having asked. “There were a lot of people who felt it was necessary to contribute some kind of comment, which really didn’t help the situation at all.” Baldwin began.

“If your protocol is to check the gun all the time, well, good for you. I’ve probably handled guns in movies as much as any other actor with an average career. Shoot, or be shot by someone. During all this time, there was a protocol and it never let me down. “

Alec explained the security procedure who are still on the set, which precisely to review the weapon have a professional props. And he explained that the actor should never be the last person to touch the gun: “When I was young, one of the first things props professionals told me was that don’t touch the gun after them because ‘we don’t want the actor to be the last line of defense against any catastrophic breach of gun safety’“.

Lastly, Alec Baldwin said “When the person in charge of that job handed me the gun, I trusted them. And I never had a problem.”

…

It sure interests you …

Alec Baldwin, on the Halyna Hutchins accident: “If I felt responsible, I could have killed myself”