HBO Premieres: Movies and Series May 17-23 – Movie News

‘Perfect Sense’, ‘Sing!’ and ‘Albert Nobbs’ are some of the titles that hit the streaming platform this week.





A new week begins in May and that means Hbo adds new titles to your catalog. These days, the streaming platform releases movies like Perfect sense, a romantic drama set during a pandemic that robs people’s senses. Too Albert Nobbs, starring Glenn Close. If you prefer something more fun and you are a music lover, you can enjoy the animated film Sings!

Then see all movies and series premiering on HBO May 17-23:

FILMS

Perfect sense

David Mackenzie conducts Perfect sense, starring Eva Green, Ewan McGregor and Ewen Bremner. The story follows a chef and a scientist who start a romantic relationship when a global pandemic takes away people’s senses. Each of the losses is preceded by the explosion of a feeling. Sometimes it is anger, other times uncontrollable crying, even gluttony. The couple will not only face the problems that this virus will put in their relationship, but also the changes it causes in the world and society as we know it.

Premiere: May 21th.

Albert Nobbs

Ireland. XIX century. In order to survive, a woman has spent 30 years posing as a man and working as a butler. While in his profession he is considered one of the best, in his private life he is totally annulled. His perspective changes when he meets Hubert, a person who keeps the same secret. With an eye on his future, the protagonist dreams of having his own business and integrating himself into society. Albert Nobbs It is directed by Rodrigo García and has in its cast with Glenn close, Mia Wasikowska and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Premiere: May 21th.

Read the review of Albert Nobbs.

Sings!

Garth Jennings conducts Sings!, an animated musical film that features the voices of Scarlett Johansson, Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon. Buster moon It is a koala that runs a theater in low hours. To save his business, he starts the world’s largest singing contest. Hundreds of animals come with the dream of becoming music stars. Among the finalists are a mouse, a piglet, a gorilla, a porcupine and an elephant. Will they succeed and save the theater at the same time?

Premiere: May 21th.

Read the review of Sings!

Other movies coming to HBO this week:

Wife – Premiere: May 19.

– Premiere: May 19. Tom and Jerry: Robin Hood and Sherwood Mouse – Premiere: May 21.

Series Coming to HBO This Week: