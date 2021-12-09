‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts House Tournament’: all about its premiere

The celebrations of twenty anniversary of the wizard boy tape continue. In addition to the special that will have the protagonists of the saga next 2022, HBO Max and Cartoon Network announced the arrival of ‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts House Tournament’, a program that will search for top experts in history that continues to captivate generations.

Conducted by Helen Mirren, fans at heart of Harry Potter, will compete to show who is the best of all in this special program that awaits great surprises.

‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts House Tournament’ the next will come December 8 with simulcast on Warner Channel at 9:00 p.m.. The production will have four episodes full of magic that you can’t miss if you believe yourself an expert.

Among the surprises is the participation of actors of the saga, among which stand out Tom felton, Simon Fisher-Becker, Shirley henderson, Luke youngblood, plus famous fans like Pete davidson and Jay leno.

Helen Mirrer will be the actress in charge of conducting this HBO Max and Cartoon Network special to search for those experts in history. Photo: HBO Max.

The competition will be held through the participants who will defend their Hogwarts house in teams of three players, facing each other in four epic battles to answer the trivia questions about the Wizarding World.

The winning teams of each round will advance to the grand final to play the title of champions of the ‘Harry Potter: tournament of the houses of Hogwarts’.

The winning house You will receive as a prize a unique trip to the Wizarding World facilities, which includes a thousand dollars of purchase at the store Harry Potter in New York, tickets to the award-winning production of Broadway from Harry Potter and The Cursed Child.

Not only that, they will also take a trip to the new tourist experience Harry Potter: The Exhibition, which consists of a trip of three days and three nights to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort and an exclusive invitation to see Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

The Oscar winner, Helen Mirren, will be in charge of presenting this epic series of television events, where Hogwarts houses will fight to see which team knows the most about the iconic story.

