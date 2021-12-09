Halo Infinite debuted and you can now play it on Xbox Game Pass!

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

The long-awaited day has finally arrived for Xbox users and the passionate community HaloWell, the new adventure of the Master Chief is finally here. That’s how it is, Halo Infinite debuts today and its campaign is now available on consoles and PC.

We know you are excited for the title debut, so we remind you of some important things so you can enjoy it. Halo Infinite It is an intergenerational game, so it is available for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC (Steam and Windows 10).

Note that, like other Xbox Game Studios titles, it was released on day 1 on Xbox Game Pass. So now you can download it from the service for consoles and PC. Next, we remind you of the system requirements and we tell you how much space the expected campaign will occupy.

How much does the campaign weigh Halo Infinite?

It is very likely that you already have the free multiplayer component of Halo Infinite, so you only have to download the campaign. If this is your case, take into account that the main adventure will need 25.86 GB free for its installation.

It is important that you know that the multiplayer will also receive a 3.97 GB update today. So, to have the full game in its release version you will need 29.83 GB.

On the other hand, if you don’t have multiplayer installed, but want to take a look today, the download will be 26.53 GB. Your download together with the campaign will need 48.42 GB in clean installation. 343 Industries clarified that the numbers may vary somewhat depending on the platform.

When the #HaloInfinite Campaign launches tomorrow at 10am PT, players who have downloaded the Multiplayer Beta will have a smaller download size. While download sizes may vary by platform, this guide will give you an idea of ​​what to expect tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Tg3SzFvlhl – Halo Support (@HaloSupport) December 8, 2021

What are the requirements to run Halo Infinite on PC?

If you plan to play Halo Infinite On PC, we remind you that you can do them from the Microsoft store, Steam or the Xbox Game Pass application. If your option is to purchase the game in the mentioned stores, take into account that it is offered in exchange for $ 1399 MXN.

We remind you that starting today Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users will be able to get rewards for the multiplayer component. This is the ‘Pass Tense’ MA40 AR Bundle, which includes a skin for the MA40 rifle, 4 2XP power-ups and 4 Challenge Swaps.

Regardless of your choice, it is important that you meet the system requirements in order to enjoy it without problems. We do not tell you more and we leave them below:

Minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit)

CPU: AMD FX-8370 or Intel i5-4440

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti

DirectX: version 12

Storage: 50 GB of available space initially

Recommended Requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel i7-9700k

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070

DirectX: version 12

Storage: 50 GB of available space initially

Xbox and 343i celebrated the debut of Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite closes with a flourish a year of great launches by Xbox. So the company and 343 Industries celebrated the debut of the new adventure in a number of ways. For starters, they released the game’s soundtrack on Spotify.

Users of this service can also enjoy Halo Infinite: Memory Agent, a narrative podcast that will undoubtedly appeal to all fans of the franchise’s lore. Lastly, the company displayed an epic painting that artist Iva Troj made to celebrate the premiere.

Halo Infinite available now on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. Look on this page for other news related to the title.

