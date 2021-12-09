Green juice: 5 health benefits if you take it for breakfast

Having a good health It takes many constant actions to make it possible. Eating well, exercising regularly, reducing stress levels, and maintaining good sleep hygiene. But in addition to that, there are many complementary actions that can improve our health in daily life.

One of them is consuming healthy drinks for the whole day. Some help lower cholesterol, others provide vitamins and energy, and some are rich in fiber. And among those drinks is green juice, which contains fruits and vegetables that help our body to work better.

Therefore, we tell you five benefits of green juice, which has mainly cucumber, spinach, celery, parsley and can also have pineapple.

Benefits of Green Juice

1.- Stimulates metabolism

Green juice helps improve metabolism. The ingredients it has provide fiber and antioxidants, which stimulate the metabolism. Due to its low calorie content, it is also a recommended drink for those who want to lose weight, as long as it is complemented with regular physical activity.

2.- Increase energy

The ideal for breakfast is to consume foods that give energy for the whole day. Green foods are ideal for this. Green fruits and vegetables provide micronutrients that are easily absorbed by the body, increasing energy.

3.- Decreases the probability of heart disease

Green juice contains phytochemicals, substances found in plant-based foods. Phytochemicals decrease the likelihood of heart disease and cancer.

Green juice helps reduce health risks

PHOTO: Twitter

4.- Prevents acne

Spinach has vitamin A, which helps heal wounds and maintain healthy skin. This ingredient in green juice prevents the appearance of acne and helps to heal the skin after the appearance of some breakouts.

5.- Diuretic effect

Eliminate substances that your body does not need. Green juice helps fight fluid retention, which can lead to inflammation. Although green juice has many benefits, it should be taken in moderation, since fruits may increase blood sugar. Or consider making it only with vegetables and avoiding items like apple.

Green juice helps lower cholesterol and is high in fiber

PHOTO: Twitter

