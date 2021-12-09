Gothic mode: Sofía Vergara wore a lined skirt that highlighted her perfect silhouette

Sofia Vergara is a renowned actress, who fortunately has triumphed abroad, leaving the talent of Colombians in style.

At 49, Vergara looks more regal than ever, the Barranquillera has not lost its enormous charm.

On the contrary, every year it gets more beautiful; Without a doubt, Sofia steals the looks of her fans frequently.

This time it was no exception, the actress showed off her look for the night of Sunday, December 8.

Sofía Vergara fell in love with her tight-fitting look:

In front of a mirror posed with sensuality that characterizes her, exposing her most daring side.

As in gothic mode, Vergara showed her completely black look, a straple blouse, leather-lined skirt and dark boots, they were a source of attention.

The Barranquillera has some huge attributes, which were highlighted with their clothes tight to the body.

The actress’s social networks are very active, for her it is very important to keep all the followers of what happens to her up to date.

In fact, he recently bragged about celebrating the birthday of his little dog, whom you can tell that he loves a lot.

It cannot be hidden that the famous woman never forgets her rColombian aízIn fact, his coastal accent remains intact.

Precisely, the actress’s cheerful way of being has made her very much desired by well-known channels in the United States.

Vergara’s facets as a model and actress have made her worthy of multiple awards.

Among those, the People’s Choice Award, Golden Globe, Emmy and Satellite Awards.

His work is highly admired by television experts; For years, her role as Gloria Pritchett on the series Mordern Familiy has brought her to the pinnacle of success.

Sofia Vergara He was born to succeed, his achievements and luxuries he has enjoyed with his loved ones.