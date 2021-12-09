Gorriarán intends to stay in Santos, despite interest from Monterrey and America

The Warriors advance in negotiation with some players; Lozano is in the sights of Peñarol.

Fernando Gorriarán has suitors, but opts for Santos

By: Fernando Vazquez DEC. 08. 2021

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Fernando Gorriarán, midfielder of Santos Laguna, is in talks to settle the debt with the institution and intends to remain with the Warriors.

According to Daniel Velasco, a TUDN reporter, the Uruguayan has shown interest in remaining with the Laguna squad, although the interest of teams such as Monterrey and America it is real.

Pedro Caixinha, Santos’s new coach, already had a conversation with Gorriarán and the Portuguese gave the endorsement to stay, everything will be in the hands of the board.

On the other hand, those who did renew are already Ayrton Preciado and Carlos Emilio Orrantia, both for a year and a half more. In the case of the Ecuadorian, his contract expired until June, so he will stay at least until December 2023.

Brian Lozano lives a different situation since Peñarol is interested in hiring him for six months on loan.