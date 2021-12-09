Glasses: The Five Most Common Mistakes When Buying Them And How To Avoid Making Them

This article on glasses was originally published in the British version of GQ. *

Robert Roope spent 50 years working as an optician until he couldn’t take it anymore. He didn’t hate being an optician himself – he loved giving people glasses they loved (film director Stanley Kubrick was one of his clients in the 1980s) – but what was unbearable was the way they eyewear design had become: somewhat bland and boring in the late nineties.

“Everything had been dominated by metal or oblong plastic,” recalls Roope in the back room of his Black Eyewear store on London’s Goodge Street, “it was totally depressing, painfully predictable and a far cry from classic fifties eyewear design. and sixty. So I decided to create those frames myself.“.

A lifelong collector of vintage glasses (he has over a thousand pairs), Roope started his business with six models of his own, all in black (hence the name of your brand) and people loved them. What I found is that when it comes to glasses, you can’t reinvent the wheel. “There are rules to follow, such as understanding the shape of the eye. And you have to stick to them. Creating an extreme pair of glasses that breaks all the rules doesn’t work. I create modern classicsI name them after famous jazz musicians, and they are popular because the design is brilliant. “

Taking inspiration from iconic sunglass wearers like Buddy Holly, John Lennon, Malcolm X, Dizzy Gillespie, Roy Orbison, Marilyn Monroe, and Audrey Hepburn (in Breakfast with diamonds), the Roope range has grown since he created his business in 2006 and he usually adds at least six new frames to his collection every year. And they have become hugely popular. A list of some of the famous faces you may have seen his glasses on includes Jodie Comer, Sophie Turner, Lady Gaga, Will-I-Am, Lily Cole, Simon Pegg, Mark Gatiss, and Katy Perry. Their mounts have also been featured in magazines such as Vogue and of course, GQ.

Therefore, it can be said that when it comes to sunglasses, he knows what works and what doesn’t. So to make buying your next (or first) pair a more enjoyable experience, here are his tips for choosing the right frameinspired by the five mistakes people make when choosing glasses.

1. Don’t buy your first pair of glasses on your first visit to the optician

“If you are new to the world of glasses and want to buy your first pair, don’t do it right away. When people come to see me for the first time, with a prescription, usually with a couple wearing glasses, I tell them the same thing: don’t buy a pair today, “says Roope.