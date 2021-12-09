Gillian Anderson and more join Christian Bale in Pale Blue Eyes – La Cosa Cine

Edgar Allan Poe will come to life from the hand of the director Scott cooper on Pale Blue Eyes, one of the next productions of Netflix which will star Harry Melling (Harry Potter) like the famous writer and Christian bale, who will play a detective.

Like almost all the big bets of the streaming platform, the film will have a good number of stars accompanying Melling and Bale. According Deadline, Gillian Anderson, Lucy boynton, Timothy spall, Fred hechinger, Robert Duvall, Charlotte gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney, Hadley robinson, Joey brooks, Brennan cook, Gideon glick, Matt helm, Steven Maier, and Charlie tahan.

The story follows a detective and a young cadet, who would later become known as Edgar Allan Poe, while trying to solve a series of murders at the United States Military Academy, West Point, in 1830.

