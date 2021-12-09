Genshin Impact: so you can redeem the codes of December 9 for free protogems | Video game

The Genshin Impact codes for today, December 9, are now available to everyone. Fans of free to play RPG game created by myHoYo They are excited about all the freebies the developer is offering, like free protogems and characters. Do you want to claim them? Here we tell you how.

Through Genshin Impact codes, players can access incredible rewards ranging from protogems, Blackberries, Weapon Upgrades, Level Upgrades, and Heroes. However, these prizes can only be claimed for a limited time.

Therefore, you should bear in mind that codes expire after 24 hours and, in some cases, are exclusive to certain regions. Check here all those that you can redeem to receive objects and free characters.

Genshin Impact codes from December 9, 2021

GENSHINGIFT

ZUDY7BX9PDU2

VY4VH40NW88D

6BLYWUN1B69L

PUPESKZ8NFE3

D4QNPB8LBXXT

M0GRO0T9BGHY

JHF3A9CZUSSZ

9GABQ31A21AB

HHRRWQ12S6AF

U02UVQ0KVMYT

SVS97W491XH2.

Guide to redeeming Genshin Impact daily codes

If you have just installed Genshin Impact and still don’t know how to redeem the codes for the December 9, do not worry, since we are going to detail the steps. Before following them, you must bear in mind that you will only be able to claim your prizes if you have reached adventure rank 10. In case you still do not reach that level, you will have to continue playing to gain experience.

Enter the Genshin Impact official page (you can find it in this link)

Login with your miHoYo account

Place, one by one, the codes in the third blank box

Click the redeem button

Open Genshin Impact on your favorite device and go to the Paimon menu. Your reward will appear in the mail section.

Genshin Impact announces Adventurer’s Guild event: so you can get their rewards

The creators of Genshin Impact, miHoYo, have just announced a new event in collaboration with the Twitch platform. This is called the Adventurer’s Guild of Twitch, which will be available to all players in the world and only temporarily for two weeks.

Genshim Impact Adventurer’s Guild will run from November 25 to December 8, 2021. Please note that you must have a Twitch account as a requirement to participate in the event. Additionally, you must have reached Adventure Rank 10 or higher in the game to be able to use the redemption codes.

Aloy is now available for free as the main character

The recent Genshin Impact update 2.2 will allow you to participate in the Exploration Journal web event Aloy, in which users can choose for free and from any platform the main character of the game Horizon Zero Dawn.

Previously, Aloy It had already made its arrival on the PS4 and PS5 consoles; Now, mobile devices with iOS and Android operating systems will have this heroine available to collect rewards. Thanks to the One Moon Above Mortals update, the character will be playable at no cost.