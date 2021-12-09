Genshin Impact Introduces Arataki Itto In New Promo Video – Kudasai

On the official site of the video game developed by myHoYo, Genshin Impact, a promotional video was published to introduce the character Arataki itto. The character has the English voice of Max mittelman, while the Japanese voice is from Takanori nishikawa (songs from Soul Eater, Re: LIFE, Darker than Black: Kuro no Keiyakusha).

«When it comes to the Arataki Band, even the most traditional repertoire includes an unexpected twist. Although part of the audience enjoyed the surprise, it caused a lot of trouble for the Tenryou Commission. It remains to be seen if the one who laughs the last this time is Arataki Itto or the soldiers who maintain law and order.»Writes the site. The character will be available in the gacha mechanics of the video game from next December 14.





The press release also revealed the descriptions of his abilities, which are listed below:

Normal Attack: Combat Hero Normal Attack: Execute up to 4 consecutive hits. Hitting an enemy with the second and fourth slashes creates 1 and 2 charges of the “supernatural force” effect respectively, which can stack a maximum of 5 times. Activating this effect will reset the duration of existing charges. Additionally, for a short time after using the Elemental Skill, “Evil Extermination: Taurine Onslaught!”, Or sprinting, the sequence of his Normal Attacks will not reset. Charged Attack: «When Arataki Itto possesses supernatural strength, hold to make Charged Attacks that perform kesagiri sword strikes, which do not consume Stamina. Each attack from this move will consume a charge of supernatural strength. As the last charge is consumed, an even more powerful finishing blow is unleashed. When not possessing any supernatural strength charge, it will consume Stamina and perform a violent horizontal slash».

Extermination of Evil: Bullfighting Onslaught! Itto throws “Ushi,” the Akaushi bull helper of the Arataki Gang, to deal Geo Damage. When Ushi hits an enemy, he grants Arataki Itto a charge of supernatural strength. Ushi will stay on the battlefield to help: He continually taunts nearby enemies to attack him. Inherits a certain percentage of Life based on Max Life. by Arataki Itto. Upon taking damage, grants Itto a charge of supernatural strength. At most, it can only grant a charge every 2s in this way. Upon running out of Life or at the end of its duration, Ushi will flee and grant Arataki Itto a charge of supernatural strength. Hold down: Adjusts the direction in which Ushi is thrown. Ushi is considered a Geo creation, and Arataki Itto cannot create more than one at a time.

Evil Oni King: Itto Against All! Time to show the great power of the leader of the Arataki Gang! Itto transforms into an enraged oni king for a certain time and fights using a large mace. In addition, it acquires the following characteristics: Damage dealt with Normal, Charged and Descending Attacks is transformed into Geo Damage, which cannot be replaced by infusing another element. Increase the Vel. Arataki Itto’s Normal Attack and, in proportion to his DEF, increases his ATK. The first and third slashes of Arataki Itto’s Normal Attack each create a charge of supernatural force when hitting an enemy.. All of his Elemental RES and Physical RES are reduced by 20%. The enraged oni king status will disappear once Arataki Itto is retired from combat.



Genshin Impact is available on mobile devices, Playstation 4, Playstation 5 and Windows PC. The “Version 2.2“Of the video game was released globally on October 13, while the”Version 2.3”Was released on November 24. The video game celebrated its first anniversary on September 28, and posted earnings of more than $ 2 billion in its first year. The application is also available in the catalog of QooApp on this link.

Genshin Impact description

Genshin Impact is a free open world action role-playing video game that takes players into the visually stunning world of Teyvat. The player takes on the role of the mysterious “Traveler”, who sets out on a journey to discover the fate of his lost brother and unravels Teyvat’s mysterious secrets along the way. Currently, players can explore both Mondstadt and Liyue Harbor, two of the seven main cities on Teyvat, each with unique cultures, stories and vast surrounding landscapes, offering a diversity of creatures, monsters, secrets and hidden treasures to explore. let the players discover them. As the game progresses, more cities, stories, characters, and seasonal events will be released.

