Genshin Impact codes for December 8: how to redeem them for free protogems? | Video game

Genshin Impact fans are beyond excited about everything the studio is doing myHoYoas you just released the codes for today, december 8 to exchange them for prizes within the RPG game free to play, as free protogems. Do you know how to use them? We will tell you.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker