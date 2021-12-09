Genshin Impact codes for December 8: how to redeem them for free protogems? | Video game

Genshin Impact fans are beyond excited about everything the studio is doing myHoYoas you just released the codes for today, december 8 to exchange them for prizes within the RPG game free to play, as free protogems. Do you know how to use them? We will tell you.

The redemption codes from Genshin Impact are the only way that video game fans can get items without having to invest real money in the title. These are published daily by the study myHoYo.

Because of this, it is important to note that codes expire after 24 hours and, in some cases, are unique to certain regions. In this note, we share with you all the ones that you can use to obtain the rewards.

Genshin Impact Codes for December 8

GENSHINGIFT

PXXVDNZ117BY

WAOED2NZLQTC

TSEUUZPMYH7R

BVRA3CV1GWDK

SVT8XRWD0QCW

W9NQQ48S6G56

LD7Q6AG75M1U

U1R3GNA0Z5E0

75VAYZHR8C6V

S4V1RAHM8CAQ

HFBPRPJJW1SE

8VN59S4P6G73

LH1WE3SX4C5K

Guide to redeeming Genshin Impact daily codes

If you have just installed Genshin Impact and still don’t know how to redeem the codes for the December 8, do not worry, since we are going to detail the steps. Before following them, you must bear in mind that you will only be able to claim your prizes if you have reached adventure rank 10. In case you still do not reach that level, you will have to continue playing to gain experience.

Enter the Genshin Impact official page (you can find it in this link)

Login with your miHoYo account

Place, one by one, the codes in the third blank box

Click the redeem button

Open Genshin Impact on your favorite device and go to the Paimon menu. Your reward will appear in the mail section.

Genshin Impact announces Adventurer’s Guild event: so you can get their rewards

The creators of Genshin Impact, miHoYo, have just announced a new event in collaboration with the Twitch platform. This is called the Adventurer’s Guild of Twitch, which will be available to all players in the world and only temporarily for two weeks.

Genshim Impact Adventurer’s Guild will run from November 25 to December 8, 2021. Please note that you must have a Twitch account as a requirement to participate in the event. Additionally, you must have reached Adventure Rank 10 or higher in the game to be able to use the redemption codes.

Aloy is now available for free as the main character

The recent Genshin Impact update 2.2 will allow you to participate in the Exploration Journal web event Aloy, in which users can choose for free and from any platform the main character of the game Horizon Zero Dawn.

Previously, Aloy It had already made its arrival on the PS4 and PS5 consoles; Now, mobile devices with iOS and Android operating systems will have this heroine available to collect rewards. Thanks to the One Moon Above Mortals update, the character will be playable at no cost.

All about Gorou’s release date and abilities

There are few dates as special for Genshin Impact as the presentation of a new version. The announcement of news, free protogem codes or the arrival of new characters to our teams is always a very special event. Therefore, it is necessary to know everything about the future arrival of Gorou.

Known as one of the great leaders of the Watatsumi Island resistance, Gorou will join Genshin impact as a playable character from the next update 2.3.

miHoYo to add two new female characters to Genshin Impact: Yun Jin and Shenhe

Two characters are about to be added to Genshin Impact. This was announced by the representatives of the popular video game through their official Twitter account, where they also revealed the designs of the female figures, which are named Yun Jin and Shenhe. Do you want to find out more? Here we tell you what is known about it.

The world of Teyvat, the fantastic continent where all the incredible events of Genshin Impact take place, is constantly expanding, so it is always necessary to continue updating activities and characters.

Genshin Impact: they claim Keqing and Ningguang skins would arrive in version 2.4

While players are awaiting the release of update 2.2, many leakers are discovering new details about patch 2.4, which is coming to Genshin Impact soon. In this sense, recent information indicates that the Keqing and Ningguang skins would arrive in version 2.4.

The aforementioned Genshin Impact update will probably be released in January 2022, after the release of the version 2.3 update that has been presented during this week.

Keqing’s skin in Genshin Impact. Photo: Reddit

Genshin Impact: this is how the new format for the promotional Gachapon character 2 works

More news. Genshin Impact, the free RPG video game from MiHoYo, available for almost every platform from PS5 and PS4 to mobile phones and the PC, has just released a new Gachapon format just for its version 2.3. This is the promotional Gachapon for character 2 and here we give you all the details about how it works and how you can take advantage of it.

The new format will be available from this November 24 in the free RPG, both for its version of PS4, PS5, Android, iOS and PC. Everything is part of the last winter update of the game that has also brought other novelties such as the Dragon Spin challenges, the challenge of looking for the lost puppies in Sango File: The Warrior Dog.