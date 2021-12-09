Gamer party with Del Toro and Keanu Reeves

The Game Awards 2021 will reward the best of the video game industry with the presence of large companies and celebrities from Hollywood today from Microsoft Theater on Los Angeles California.

Those in charge of presenting the event this year will be the actors Simu Liu, Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and the Mexican film director Guillermo del Toro.

Through Twitter, The Game Awards confirmed several announcements and previews for 2022 that will be given during the presentation which include the exclusive preview of The Matrix Resurrections, a first look at Halo The Series by Paramount Plus, as well as Destiny 2, new games for Game pass of PC and some glimpses of what will be ARC Raiders.

To accompany this award, the pop rock band Imagine Dragons together with the musician Sting will perform the song What could have been, from the Netflix series based on Arcane: League of Legends.

And if you want to take part in this event, it is still time to vote online for the nominees for Game of the Year (GOTY), the largest recognition within the industry to be awarded to one of the nominees: Deathloop, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Resident Evil Village.

In Best Direction the nominees are Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart, Deathloop, It Takes Two, Psychonauts 2 and Returnal.

As Best Soundtrack are videogames: The Artful Escape, Deathloop, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Cyberpunk 2077 and Nier Replicant.

In the Best Mobile Game category are: Fantasian, Genshin Impact, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Marvel Future Revolution and Pokémon Uniten.

For gamers and those who like video games, they will have the opportunity to remotely follow the ceremony for free through the channel of Youtube official of the organization and its respective website.

In Mexico, the awards will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a pre-show, where announcements and interviews are also expected.

The public will also be able to enjoy a wide range of broadcasts to experience the ceremony with their favorite streamers.

At the award ceremony, The Matrix Awakens experience for next-generation consoles will be officially revealed, probably with the presence of Keanu Reeves on stage.

