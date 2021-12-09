Gal Gadot wants to work with Amber Heard in the DCEU

The latest rumors suggest that Gal Gadot actress who plays Wonder Woman would like to work with Amber Heard in the DCEU

The Justice League Zack Snyder made his cast shine. Wonder woman Gal Gadot’s did it particularly, with the scene where he dispatches the terrorists early in the film as one of the film’s best fights. But we also got to see more scenes with Amber Heard’s Atlantean princess, Mera, who faced Steppenwolf to defend the Mother Box that the Atlanteans had guarded for thousands of years, and was about to stop Darkseid’s henchman by sucking the water out of his body with its hydrokinesis.

Despite this, the two DC heroines have yet to share a scene with each other. Now, according to Daniel Richtman, we have a rumor that Gadot is eager to work with Amber Heard on the DCEU. Aquaman 2 is currently in pre-production and filming is expected to begin soon, but the most likely location for a crew is Wonder woman 3.

Warner Bros looks like they would be currently working on this and it would be fun to see Mera and Diana interact with each other. After all: both characters are royalty (specifically princesses), both have expert control of their powers, both are fierce warriors, and both come from isolated and island societies. Also, there is a long history of conflict between the Amazons and the Atlanteans, so sparks could fly in the form of mutual rivalry.

But there is also the possibility that we can see Gal Gadot and Amber Head pitted against each other as Wonder woman and Mera. It is said that the next movie The Flash will adapt elements of the arc from the comics Flashpoint, which takes place in a dark alternate universe. In it, the two faced each other in a fight that ended with the decapitation of the Atlantean. Distraught with pain and rage, Aquaman quickly plunged Western Europe into the ocean in an attempt to destroy New Themyscira, which is why we are likely to see him in the Andrés Muschietti film.

How about watching a fight between Mera and Wonder Woman?