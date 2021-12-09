From Hollywood actor to protagonist and producer of “Luis Miguel, the series” (the litmus test, the new challenges and Tom Cruise’s teaching) – Prensa Libre

The actor gave life to the so-called “sun of Mexico” in the Netflix series, which has been positioned in the top 10 of the platform for weeks and added more than 5 billion song downloads through Spotify.

The sun is shining on his face. Safely straighten your light brown hair more than once before answering the questions. Confidence accompanies him in every answer and his reflective tone makes him almost a reflection of the musical idol of Mexico. The smile breaks out and, little by little, the character of Luis Miguel lets out the man who has staged it in recent months. He is Diego Boneta.

Diego Boneta has more than 19 years of professional experience. The actor has not only triumphed in Hollywood for his appearances on the big screen, but he has also ventured as a producer, after his participation in Luis Miguel, the series, the biggest challenge of his career so far.

“Once we started filming (the series for Netflix) and experienced the success of the first season, which nobody expected, it was during the second that I realized that this is what I am most passionate about doing: not only to be able to act on projects, but to produce them and be part of a creative team where not just me, but a whole team, works from their conception ”, says, in an interview, Boneta.

Five years were necessary for Diego’s preparation and, thus, to interpret the “Mexican sun”, by the hand of Juan Carlos Corazza, theater director and acting teacher. In the beginning, he says, he faced the absence of a script, director and actors, which did not intimidate him but rather inspired him and gave him the opportunity to produce the series, from the beginning, with Mark Burnett.

The series about Luis Miguel was the proof that Diego needed to continue challenging himself and break down any barriers. This represented, for him, a journey of self-discovery towards another of his facets, now as a producer, a stage that he began to walk since his arrival in Hollywood, and was consolidated with the creation of its production house, Three Amigos, Also made up of her sister, Natalia Boneta and her manager Josh Glick, whom she has known for more than 10 years.

“We decided to form this company after the Luis Miguel series. We realized the opportunity it represented and how the timing towards Latin content changed dramatically. When I moved to Los Angeles in 2007, it was totally another game and there were other opportunities; Latinos did not mean the same as today; we realized the potential of streamers and we wanted to work with the best storytellers”Says Boneta, who thinks about the present and the future, but also keeps the past alive.

Tom Cruise’s support

The beginnings are not easy and Diego Boneta knew it as soon as he arrived in Hollywood. For three years he had an experience similar to that of riding a roller coaster … and he waited, for years, to be promoted.

The actor remembers experiencing his first reality check when he did up to three weekly castings without landing any roles, which led him to learn resilience and not give up.

“When I moved to Los Angeles, it affected me a lot [notar] that those who least supported me were the Mexicans themselves. It was Tom Cruise who came to me and said: ‘Diego, you are the protagonist of this film and I want you to learn everything that I would have liked to have known when I was 20 years old. Come with me to the set because I want you to be my shadow, ‘”he recalled.

On this roller coaster, he fondly remembers three-time Oscar winner Tom Cruise, who was his personal mentor and helped build his career in Los Angeles, as well as inviting him into the world of production.

“Not giving up is the most important teaching, along with humility and simplicity. I go back to [mencionar a] Tom Cruise: You undoubtedly see the number one actor for four decades and you see his simplicity along with his success and in his treatment of people. There is a motto that he told me and that stuck with me: ‘People don’t remember what you say or what you do, but how you make them feel.’

Never give up to achieve your dreams is Boneta’s philosophy of life, the one that prompted him to break through in the North American market, with his starring role in Rock of ages, which would be one more sign to reinforce the team that formed with Mexicans and Latinos, united.

“My style is different. I can’t just say my lines and go; I love being involved, and my passion goes beyond acting. It was a very natural transition and something that I saw when working with Tom Cruise: watching how he was so into it. Rock of Ages, but, at the same time, doing post-production on one film and pre-production on another, developing other projects, reading scripts and giving notes. He told me: ‘Diego, get in there to produce.’

Although one of the pillars of Boneta is “never lose sight of where you come from”, be it in the world of work, friendship or love relationships, the actor acknowledges that in Los Angeles he confirmed the malignity of Mexicans, not feeling backed, above all, by his countrymen; a serious situation that wants to change through Three Amigos.

“I had the most difficult moments of my career when I first moved to the United States, at the peak of my career in Mexico, when all the people told me: ‘You are crazy. Why did you leave when you were doing so well here? ‘ And it was precisely that: that I did not want to be left with the doubt of what would have happened if I decided to leave. I preferred to die in the battle and fight to put it together in the United States and be an actor who not only came out doing Latino characters, but everything that could come out physically, “says Boneta, who thinks about his current role, as a producer from Three Amigos. .

The new allies

The greatest differentiator of Three Amigos, he assures, will be to merge the quality of Mexico and Hollywood, from productions such as Nuevo Orden (where he was also a director), to more commercial projects, such as Luis Miguel. However, it will be a platform to develop content in any format: podcasts, television series, limited series, movies and books. All this, through streamers more powerful, such as Amazon, Netflix, Apple, HBO + and Paramount, among others.

“During the pandemic, we focused a lot on seeing the uncertainty and fear in an industry that stopped and where many were throwing in the towel. We made it our goal not to stop and use that time to develop these projects, so that, once we got out of the pandemic, we would present them in the streamers, that something they have in common is their global impact, be it in Spanish, English or a mixture of both. In addition, they had to be authentic and deal with universal themes ”.

In this sense, the production house carried out an analysis to find out what is currently working in the industry, with the aim of telling good stories and putting together the best teams among scriptwriters, producers and actors, to “change the perception [negativa] with which the world sees Latinos ”.

An example is the romantic movie At Midnight, promoted for three years by Boneta and his team and that unites the talent of the Mexican and North American teams, with the support of Paramount Plus, in addition to being inspired by productions such as Noting hill and Roman Holiday.

“At Midnight is the fusion of bringing together the best of Hollywood and the best of Mexico,” emphasizes Boneta. At midnight It will be produced by Mexican director Michel Franco and Eréndira Nuñez, the producers of Nuevo Orden, as well as adding Fred Berger, who was behind the film. La La Land. This, to ensure the quality of the romantic comedy, which will begin filming at the end of January 2022.

“The most important thing is going to be balancing [mi carrera]. I’m not just going to focus on projects that I produce: what I love is being part of a creative team that proposes things. As an actor, you focus on what is on the table, but I realized that if we want to change the way we are perceived globally, there are actually no projects that do it and, therefore, it is easier to create them ”.

The actor and producer seeks to lean on his values ​​to find balance in his personal and professional life.

A table with three pillars and two circles

“This is how I see my life: as a table with three pillars and with two circles connecting these pillars. The first is acting; another is production, and the last is that of business and donations for social causes on the issues that I am most passionate about ”, points out Diego Boneta.

Although the actor is clear about his professional axes, he also recognizes that his personal life is essential to achieve a balance. He exemplifies his ethical principles and values ​​with one of the circles that unites the three pillars of the table and, the other, he assures, are his personal relationships.

“The circle above represents my values, principles and ethics. At the bottom of the table, the fruits that go more with the personal side, my family, friends, relationships, which are more private and that I like to maintain. The balance of all this is the most important thing and it is the most difficult thing to achieve: the balance ”, he comments.

Without a doubt, the protagonist of Luis Miguel, the series is multifaceted. From the age of eight he began to wear glasses and, from there, more than a necessity, they became an accessory of his personality. At his initiative, in 2021 the sunglasses brand Mykita, from Berlin, landed in Mexico.

“On the entrepreneurial side, I am focusing on the things that I am passionate about: I have been wearing glasses since I was eight years old and I have always loved sunglasses. So I asked myself: ‘What is the world’s most mop brand and what is doing the most innovative things?’ That is why we partner with them to open [tiendas suyas] in Mexico”.

In addition to this alliance, at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, it partnered with the Los Angeles-based ice cream brand Dream Pops, which makes vegan ice cream with less than 100 calories. Soon, Boneta anticipates that he plans to venture into Mexican distillates, which are another of his great passions.

“I have already been the face of many brands and have worked with huge companies, such as Coca-Cola and Corona. The next step now is to own [de un producto] and do it with the same formula: partnering with the best manufacturers of each thing, forming the best team. And soon, on that leg of the table that is the entrepreneurial side, we will also address the social aspect: I would like to help a foundation, because life has given me so much that now it is about giving, “he explains.

One of his main supports, recognizes Boneta, is his father, who helps and advises him on the business side. That helps him keep in mind that his actions can change the lives of thousands of people, as in the case of up to 2.5 million children who do not have access to education and whom the actor aspires to support.

“On the social side there is what interests me the most, because I know that there are many important things that the world needs. I am passionate about education, especially in Mexico and Latin America, as well as health ”, reiterates Boneta, who has undoubtedly become the other side of the“ sun ”.

* In alliance with Forbes México, article by Mónica Garduño.