Forza Horizon 5 Announces 24 New Vehicles for Seasons 2 and 3 on Xbox and PC

Forza Horizon 5 It is one of the games of the year. In a somewhat peculiar 2021, the franchise of Microsoft has managed to reach its peak with a delivery that, after a spectacular start, has already achieved the medal of having become the best launch in Xbox history in its own right.

From Playground Games They are still excited about the reception, but that doesn’t stop them from adding updates, whether it’s fixing bugs or including new content. On the latter, the development team has revealed through an official direct the cars that will arrive with seasons 2 and 3: a total of 24 new vehicles.

The second season begins on December 9It will last four weeks (one for each season of the year) and will bring with it the first dozen new additions. After her will come season 3, with the remaining vehicles, the full list of which you can see below.

Cars added in season 2:

Lamborghini Espada S3

Ferrari j50

Ferrari Monza SP2

Lamborghini Huracán EVO

Lamborghini Aventador J

Ferrari 599 GTO

Maserati 8CTF

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

Ferrari 575M Maranello

Lamborghini Galardo LP 570-4 Spyder Performante

Peel P50

Peel Trident

Cars added in season 3:

Audi TT RS

Toyota Hilux Arctic Trucks AT38

Jaguar XJ13

Donkervoort D8 GTO

Toyota Celica SSI

Ford Mustang Mach 1

Jaguar XK RS GT

Vauxhall Lotus Carlton

Jaguar XJ220 S TWR

Ferrari FXX-K Evo

Toyota Land Cruiser Arctic Trucks AT37

Zenvo TS1

The fifth numbered installment of the lighthearted racing saga looks at a very high level on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. The title has a very complete photo mode to take advantage of the photogrammetry technology that it has on a graphic level, an aspect that overwhelmed us when we had to review it. It is much more than that, of course, so we invite you to go through the analysis of Forza Horizon 5 if you want to know more about our opinion.

