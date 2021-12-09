For this reason, Tom Hanks turned down Jeff Bezos’ invitation to go into space.

Tom Hanks did not want to go to space because he found it too expensive

Traveling into space and entering the era of so-called space tourism has become the dream of many earthlings, however, in reality there will be few who will be able to do it, as a select group has already experienced. The reason? It’s too expensive a trip that only billionaires like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bill gates or the highest paid movie stars.

There was speculation about the invitation that the owner of Amazon, Jeff Bezos made to Tom Hanks, the actor of Castaway, Forrest Gump and The Da Vinci Code, to mention a few titles, however, until now it was not known how true it was. Now on the Jimmy Kimmel show, Hanks himself has been in charge of clearing up the rumors. Indeed, he was invited to go on the Blue Origin rocket, by Jeff himself, and become one of the first civilians in space, but he declined the offer.

“Yes that’s how it is. (I could go to space) as long as I paid for it … you know, it costs like $ 28 million, Jimmy is doing well for me, I’m doing well, but I’m not going to pay $ 28 million, ”said Hanks, 65, who He has a fortune of more than 400 million dollars, which means that the ticket to leave the planet would have cost him 7% of his fortune.

“You know what, we could simulate the experience of going to space right now. It’s a journey of about 12 minutes, right? ”Joked the actor, while making travel movements in his chair.

Let us remember that the actor William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk in Start Trek did accept the quota on the unique trip and today he is the oldest person to leave Earth. In his case, the Canadian did not pay anything because Bezos is a fan of the show that Shatner starred in.