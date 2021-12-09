Fast and furious: Vin Diesel began his friendship with Paul Walker in Mexico

Actor and producer Vin Diesel 53-year-old is recognized for his role in the ‘Fast and Furious’ film series for playing Dominic Toretto. Vin was close friends with the actor Paul Walker, who worked together in the series and shared many scenes and moments together. Paul passed away from a car accident in 2013.

Vin Diesel, commented that friendship with Paul walker It arose during the filming of the movie ‘Fast and furious’ four, which the filming took place in Mexico. Vin explained: “It was 2008, my daughter was three weeks old and we went to Mexico to film, I can tell you that not only did the friendship between our characters emerge, our brotherhood was also born.” The artists worked together on the ‘Fast & Furious’ saga for 12 long years and developed a loving and loving friendship. Vin Diesel stated: “The loss of Paul has been one of the darkest moments of my life.”

The interpreter Vin Diesel He has commented on several occasions that he was always there to accompany and support his great friend Paul, and Vin confirmed that he was his greatest confidant, his other half. She stated: “I had a pretty busy schedule, the stress of supporting all the members of my family and the only one I could talk to about this was Paul.”

The relationship that existed between them was unbreakable, in such a way that Paul walker chose Diesel as godfather to his daughter Meadow and Diesel in tribute to his late friend, named his third daughter Paulina. Today, Meadow is part of his family and is friends with his children

Previously, Vin Diesel He sent a message to his goddaughter on her 21st birthday: “I could say that I am enormously proud of the person you are becoming, but the truth is that I have always been proud of you.”

