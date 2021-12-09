Fast and furious: Vin Diesel began his friendship with Paul Walker in Mexico

Actor and producer Vin Diesel 53-year-old is recognized for his role in the ‘Fast and Furious’ film series for playing Dominic Toretto. Vin was close friends with the actor Paul Walker, who worked together in the series and shared many scenes and moments together. Paul passed away from a car accident in 2013.

Vin Diesel, commented that friendship with Paul walker It arose during the filming of the movie ‘Fast and furious’ four, which the filming took place in Mexico. Vin explained: “It was 2008, my daughter was three weeks old and we went to Mexico to film, I can tell you that not only did the friendship between our characters emerge, our brotherhood was also born.” The artists worked together on the ‘Fast & Furious’ saga for 12 long years and developed a loving and loving friendship. Vin Diesel stated: “The loss of Paul has been one of the darkest moments of my life.”

