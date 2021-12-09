Fast and Furious: Michael Caine must be part of “the family” according to Vin Diesel and Helen Mirren

Last month Fast and Furious 9 – 65% reached the screens after constant delays due to production problems, this coupled with the current pandemic. The film presents the life of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) away from crime and racing that, for some reason, he needs to resume. Now with the presence of his brother, who had not been talked about in the last 20 years, he turns his world upside down as he is a dangerous murderer played by John Cena.

The film was a box office success during its premiere, which is not surprising given the trajectory of all its previous installments, including its first spin-off starring Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson. Something that has stood out in the powerful franchise, beyond the prominence of the cars and, of course, the chases, is that they always find elements to take up as an attempt to turn the story around, such as the fact that characters who had died reappear.

Regardless of whether the movies are good or not, it is to recognize the impact they continue to have since their first film released in 2001: Fast and Furious – 53%. And since Diesel has taken the liberty of including new characters, according to what is reported in The Hollywood Reporter, the actor is willing to include new characters in the family, although his new proposal would be the patriarch of the Shaw, and he already has his sights set on Michael Caine (The Dark Knight Rises – 87%, The Origin – 86%, Interstellar – 71%).

I guess if I had to think where do we go with the next chapter? Michael Caine. I could find a way. Are you saying if I could have redesigned the mythology or added little elements to the mythology? I did something with the character of Helen Mirren and [pensé en] Michael Caine, I played with that. I could introduce something in the future.

Helen Mirren, for her part, has been enthusiastic about the idea of ​​Caine playing her absent husband. Mirren played Magdalene Shaw, Deckard’s mother, Hattie and Owen Shaw played by Jason statham, Vanessa Kirby who debuted in Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw – 83%, and Luke Evans respectively. The introduction of Father Shaw would open even more doors, but above all it could function as a tribute to The Italian Job film starring Caine in 1969.

In said film, sir Michael caine He plays a thief named Charlie Croker who, after being released from prison, is tempted to rob a shipment of four million dollars in gold. A context quite similar to that of this popular franchise. In another interview, also shared by The Hollywood Reporter, he was questioned Helen mirren about it and seems fascinated with the idea.

I don’t know if I can say it, but apparently Vin had the idea from Michael Caine. I mean, wouldn’t that be great? That would be great and absolutely perfect. So we’ll see.

So far it is known that Fast and furious 9 It is the first part of the latest trilogy that will undoubtedly be full of surprises. But don’t forget that Dwayne johnson also plans to grow this universe with more spin-offs like Hobbs & Shaw or aftermath of it.