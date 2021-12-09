Fans explode with Gerardo Martino for giving Marcelo Flores a few minutes against Chile

The Mexican team drew 2 goals against chili this Wednesday in a friendly match played in Austin, Texas, with several new faces for the fans, among which stands out Marcelo Flores placeholder image, Arsenal player, who many fans wanted to see in action.

flowers entered the exchange until minute 83 and made his official debut with the Major Aztec Selection, although several fans enraged on social networks with Gerardo Martino for putting it in so little time.

And it is to remember that Marcelo has three nationalities: England, Canada and Mexico, so you could choose any of these to play. This situation was the one that multiple fans questioned, to such a degree that it made the youth of the Arsenal.

In reality, in 7 minutes, Flores could not be shown, and at a press conference, Martino was justified arguing that it has 18 years and they have to take it easy.

FANS REACTIONS

