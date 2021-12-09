Fans explode with Gerardo Martino for giving Marcelo Flores a few minutes against Chile

The Mexican team drew 2 goals against chili this Wednesday in a friendly match played in Austin, Texas, with several new faces for the fans, among which stands out Marcelo Flores placeholder image, Arsenal player, who many fans wanted to see in action.

flowers entered the exchange until minute 83 and made his official debut with the Major Aztec Selection, although several fans enraged on social networks with Gerardo Martino for putting it in so little time.

And it is to remember that Marcelo has three nationalities: England, Canada and Mexico, so you could choose any of these to play. This situation was the one that multiple fans questioned, to such a degree that it made the youth of the Arsenal.

In reality, in 7 minutes, Flores could not be shown, and at a press conference, Martino was justified arguing that it has 18 years and they have to take it easy.

FANS REACTIONS

If Marcelo Flores or another footballer in the same situation chooses to play in another country, the only person responsible is Gerardo Martino, I believe that he is already tiring the whole country with his decisions, the scholarship holders and above all, the null advance of the national team’s game … #It’s Thursday – Cousin Huesca (@ primo_azul04) December 9, 2021

Only 8 minutes for Marcelo Flores and then they wonder why they are busting this man. A large percentage of the viewers saw the game just to see Marcelo and “Tata” did not give them the pleasure, do they really still believe that he is the right coach for TRI? pic.twitter.com/GiYrIjr3rw – (@ r9carloss) December 9, 2021

Then do not be crying that Marcelo Flores is going to reject @miseleccionmxWhat the father did is disrespectful, bringing him from Europe on a flight of more than 10 hours to put him in 7 minutes is rude. #FoutTata – Angel Rossi (@AngelRossi) December 9, 2021

Hey Tata, it’s clear that you only gave him 10 min. to Marcelo Flores? I mean, do I travel so many Kms just for that in a friendly?

To the other (if you summon it) Arsenal will say “hey yes, go chtm”

I understand that you have to take them little by little, but that kind of thing demotivates the player – (@MarkoKastro) December 9, 2021

You summon Marcelo Flores to give him 7 minutes, Galdames decides to come with the Mexican team and you don’t put him in? Incredible about the Tata – Carolina Pérez (@s_carolinaperez) December 9, 2021

