Evergrande: the Chinese giant defaults on a crucial debt payment and enters a historic “default”, according to the Fitch agency

A man and children cycle past the Guangzhou FC football stadium, which is being built by Evergrande.

Evergrande is currently building a new stadium for its football team, Guangzhou FC

The Chinese giant Evergrande, the world’s most indebted real estate company, went into default, according to the rating agency Fitch Ratings.

The firm, whose financial obligations exceed US $ 300,000 million, did not pay part of its debt this week after the expiration of a one-month grace period, entering “default” for the first time in history.

Neither the company nor the Chinese regime have confirmed that Evergrande has defaulted on its debts, although the company said last Friday there were “no guarantees” that it would be able to meet its debt payments as it entered a restructuring process.

Fitch assured that it has tried to contact Evergrande to confirm if it has made those payments but that it has not received a response, so it decided that the giant did not meet its financial obligations.

