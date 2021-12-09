Eva González trusts that América Femenil will eliminate Tigres

Eva González and Female America they were filled with encouragement in the League of the tournament Scream Mexico Opening 2021 after having eliminated Guadalajara in the Quarter finals in a Classic that made them feel proud of what they had achieved and, incidentally, forget the bad semester they had in the previous tournament.

“It is a pride to get to play against them because it is a Classic, a Classic where everyone wants to be on the court watching and playing. It is a pride, all tournaments have their ups and downs, it’s part of the job. It is a pride to play against them, especially at this stage ”, he stated.

Now, Tigers It has set itself on the path of the azulcremas, a rival that goes without saying how complicated it is when dealing with the two-time champions. Despite that, Gonzalez has no doubt that Eagles They have the necessary weapons to obtain a ticket to the Final based on arguments such as the union they have achieved in the group, regardless of whether the people of Monterrey are singled out as favorites from the outside when they have not yet started to play.

“They are a strong rival and they are working like us. We play against them for a reason, at this stage all teams are strong. Everyone has their opinions (of Tigres favorite), I cannot say that they are wrong or correct. Everyone has their opinions, but we are both in the semi-finals and it is going to be a super good match. We are united, we are super concentrated and motivated to have our revenge“, he shared.

LET THE AZTECA PLAY ITS GAME

Within the conversation with Monumental Eagles, Eve stressed the importance of the Aztec stadium have a good tackle whenever the encouragement of the fans generates greater motivation. Furthermore, knowing that Amazon they become strong in the Volcano, the creams want to do the same in Santa Úrsula.

“It’s super important because that will motivate us a little more. We need it because we can be fine, but when they yell and cheer, it puts us higher, motivates us more. It’s super important because if we stomp here and do what we need, the next game will help us “, said.

HARRINGTON MADE THEM GROW

Regarding the improvements that America had this semester, Eva gonzalez He referred to what they grew collectively and individually from the hand of the technician Craig Harrington and the work bases that he fostered for his first tournament at the helm of the azulcremas.

“I believe that all teachers have different types and styles of playing, of doing things. I do believe that I am growing and that is important to me. What we did on the court, we did many things, we repeated many things to be focused, because it is easier to learn something that we continue to do and not things that we do one day and another day we do something different. That is good”, Hill.