Are you a fan of christmas movies? Then keep reading because we have a list with a touch of eroticism for the time.

The Christmas season is coming and with it traditions such as Christmas carols, nativity scenes and pine trees with their decorations. Along with this also come the movies. If you got tired of seeing ‘My poor little angel ‘,’ Hard to kill ‘and’ Gremlins’ We propose you other types of films. So you can see them with your partner and the Christmas heat goes beyond the fireplace. In this season, love can also be more physical in addition to good feelings.

To survive the cold and change the programming of your entertainment, we propose five options HOT of Christmas movies.

Erotic Christmas movies to watch as a couple

1. ‘Love Actually’

For many, this tape is already a classic of the Christmas season. The story focuses on the end of the year parties. The sexy part is starred by Martin Freeman (John) and Joanna Page (Judy) who decide, despite the dates or perhaps precisely because of them, to record a porn tape.

2. ‘Office Christmas Party’

Focused on the almost hackneyed idea of ​​throwing the office Christmas party for which all the workers organize themselves with their clichés included. Everything is spiraling out of control and the temperature rises as evidenced by the scene starring Abbey Lee (Savannah).

3. ‘A Bad Moms Christmas’

Sequel to ‘The Rebel Mothers Club’. Both films focus on the adventures of Amy Mitchell (Mila Kunis), Kiki (Kristen Bell) and Carla Dunkler (Kathryn Hahn), three young mothers who do not want to accept their role as housewives and decide to misbehave.

Carla meets Ty Swindle (Justin Hartley, a sexy stripper, at a waxing session, and she’s hooked from the get-go. She invites her friends to see him perform in a sultry Santa Claus contest. The North Pole would melt with his performance.

4. ‘Bad Santa’

Its original title is ‘Bad Santa’, and the Coen brothers collaborated on its script and it was presented out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival in 2004. Its protagonist is Billy Bob Thornton, who plays Willie Strokes, an alcoholic and thief who in the holiday season plays Santa Claus in a shopping center. The film features a 2016 sequel, and both films feature endless passionate sex scenes that would make Mrs. Claus pale.

5. ‘Reindeer Games’

Although the central plot is not Christmas, it does take place in the holiday season. It stars Charlize Theron and Ben Affleck. In the story Affleck is an inmate posing as his cellmate who dies in prison and who had a mail order relationship with Theron. Affleck shows up with her and they are going to embody a scene quite hot which makes the rest of the tape worthwhile.

At the time it did not generate good reviews, but it works to stay warm on a cold New Year’s Eve. I hope you dare to change your Christmas movie programming and give free rein to your imagination more kinky.