Erika Buenfil reveals that Rob Schneider sought her out to work with her

Millennium Digital

Mexico City / 09.12.2021 11:19:47





Erika Buenfil has confessed that his career resurfaced thanks to his success in social networks, which led him to be crowned as The Queen of TikTok. Since then the actress joined different television productions hand in hand with Televisa, in addition to projects with other influencers and advertising campaigns, but everything indicates that the famous I’d be taking a leap into Hollywood, as it revealed that the actor Rob schneider he sought her out to work with her.

During an interview for the show The sun rises, Erika Buenfil recounted how his encounter with the American actor – known for films such as This body is not mine, They are like children or The bench warmers– and shared that recorded a pilot episode for a program that is producing the andsHollywood star, who has shared cameras on more than one occasion with Adam Sandler.

“It was also something very unexpected, they spoke to my manager, Víctor, and They told him if we could go do a pilot, which he produces. It was good father because one imagines that he is not going to come, and at the mere time he arrived at the dressing room, he knew a lot about me also through the networks and his wife“said Erika Buenfil.

The actress mentioned that the actor not only greeted her but also spent time with them to talk and even ate together and He showed him exclusively images of his new film.

“He sat with us, there they took us to eat. He shared images of his new Hollywood movie with me, and then I was relaxed and between my bad English and his bad SpanishWe had an incredible afternoon, “he commented.

Such was the good impression he left on Rob schneider He suggested that she work with him on other projects and expressed his great admiration for her.

“He told me that he admired me because in addition to being an actress -because obviously for me to go he had to investigate a little who I was- … this boom of influencer and social networks in the United States is very big, it is an explosion , In other words, they find out that you are an influencer and they hardly let me sign (to pay) food at the hotel, even though we were in a very expensive hotel“he commented.

Erika Buenfil recognized that having millions of followers makes you a celebrity in Americawell the same Rob schneider I was impressed by her popularity on social media.

amt