Emma Watson was almost recruited by Allisson Mack for his sect

The actress Emma Watson She is one of the most beautiful and intelligent women in the Hollywood industry, who also lends her image to support the rights of women in all areas of work. However, the protagonist of Harry Potter was about to be recruited by Allisson mack for the Nxivm sect, where she was able to become a slave.

Last week, the sentence of the German actress was announced Allisson mack, earning 3 years in prison for participating and trafficking women for the secret NXIVM sect called TWO, where women were enslaved to be in the service of Keith raniere. This sect would be led by Keith Raniere himself, who was indicted on the same charges as Allisson Mack.

Through Twitter, Allisson mack She tried to contact Emma Watson, telling her about her “incredible women’s movement” and making sure that she might be interested as they shared “the same vision.” However, the actress Emma Watson He never responded to the messages, despite the fact that actress Allisson Mack was quite insistent through the platform.

“I am an actress like you and I am involved in an incredible women’s movement that I think you would like. I participate in a unique human and women’s development movement that I would love to talk to you about ”. Allisson Mack wrote via Twitter in 2016.

What’s more, Allisson mack did not stop solely with Emma Watson, since he tried to do the same with the singer Kelly clarkson through the same Twitter platform:

“Heard you’re a Smallville fan, I’m a fan of yours too! I would love to talk sometime. “

It should be noted that the Nxivm Terror Sect call “TWO”Was created in 2015 as a secret society of the same organization made exclusively for women, with the aim of“ Empowering women and eradicating the weaknesses of the study program ”. However, the horrible reality is that the recruited women were forced to be sex slaves.

In addition to doing housework, being marked with fire, as if they were cattle in their pelvic areas with the initials of their presumed leader. As if that were not enough, the victims were also extorted with compromising information about family and friends, with photographs of the victims without clothes.

Yet despite all the atrocities the victims went through, Allison Mack was only sentenced to 3 years in prison, posting a bond of 5 million dollars and serving a house arrest at the home of his parents Los Alamitos, California, prohibiting contact with other members of the sect.

