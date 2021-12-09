Emma Stone, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, in the first photo of the Harry Potter reunion

20 years have passed since the premiere of harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The first film of the magician’s apprentice hit theaters on November 30, 2021. To celebrate that date, and to celebrate the other seven films that make up the film series, HBO Max has reunited its protagonists in a special that will be premiered (drum roll) New Year’s Day.

The platform has shared the date with the first image of Emma Stone, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert grint on his return to Hogwarts.

“As if they never left. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary. #ReturnToHogwarts premieres on New Year’s Day on HBO Max, “says the text that accompanies the photo taken in the Gryffindor common room.

On Monday, December 6, it was released the first trailer of the reunion, a succession of images that invite any fan to dream.

“Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson join other cast members from all eight Harry Potter films as they journey back to Hogwarts for the first time to celebrate the anniversary of the first film in the franchise, harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, which was released 20 years ago, “says the text that accompanies the trailer.

“The special will tell how the filming was through in-depth interviews and conversations of the actors, inviting fans to enjoy first-person a magical journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all. weather”.