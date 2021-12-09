Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth go with their children to Paris before Christmas

Actors Elsa Pataky and her husband Chris Hemsworth They began their relationship in 2009 and a year later They got married, becoming one of the most envied couples in all of Hollywood. Two years later the couple welcomed his first-born daughter India Rose, and in the year 2014 arrived twins Sasha and Tristan.

The couple made the decision to move away from the media spotlight moving to a town on the Australian mainland Byron bay, after the birth of the little ones. There they enjoy a quiet life full of green spaces in which to breathe clean air and enjoy nature.

The actress recently left her residence to go to recoger to Spain a prize for its international projection, hand in hand with the president of the National Association of Purebred Spanish Horse Breeders. From there passing through Australia to pick up her husband, his next destination was Prague, where the whole family enjoyed a few happy days visiting every corner of the city, taking advantage of that Chris was filming a movie in this place, continuing to post snapshots on his social media.

After this great sightseeing trip through the capital of the Czech Republic, they returned to Spain, the homeland of the actress, where you could see them wanting to buy a house, since they visited some villas for sale, in the Guipúzcoa area, in the Basque Country, where Elsa’s brother lives with his wife.

Later they undertook a new trip to Rome, where in addition to visiting the most touristic places in the city, they enjoyed exquisite cuisine, and even they became true gladiators. Too they made a stop in Venice, they could not forget to visit this emblematic place.

And now in paris

This incredible journey through Europe It will end in the city of love, Paris. The interpreter has not hesitated to post some photos on her Instagram account, where she has more than 4.6 million followers, commenting: “I love you Paris and Chris Hemsworth! ” At the last stop on this route I could not miss climb the iconic Eiffel Tower, where Hemsworth enjoyed as a small child the incredible views of Paris.

