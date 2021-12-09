El Piojo Herrera revealed what unleashed Gignac’s fury against the neurologist in the semifinal in León

André Pierre Gignac was not satisfied with the doctor’s questions (Photo: Twitter / @ El_Hincha12)

Tigers was eliminated from Scream Mexico Opening 2021 at the hands of Lion with drama included. Throughout the series, the spirits between these two teams heated up to the point that there was an outbreak of anger between the benches of the clubs. Yet moments before, André Pierre Gignac found himself embroiled in a confrontation with the league’s concussion medic, Armando Ruiz Treviño.

After the elimination, the strategist, Miguel Herrera, came out to clarify what it was that had caused the annoyance of the feline reference. The lice He stated what are the responsibilities of this doctor and why Gignac was upset.

“The league doctor asks the players’ What’s your name? Anything to see if his head is clear and his last question was: ‘Is it a corner kick or not a corner kick?’ AND Purata He replied, ‘I don’t know, I don’t know if the referee called a goal kick or a corner kick’ ”.

“Then Gignac He says, ‘How do you ask him that? He doesn’t know where the ball went, it was a clash of heads, he already answered everything,’ and the doctor replied, ‘He has to go out,’ that’s why Gignac gets upset because it was also a corner kick against us, “Herrera said in an interview for The RG of Monterrey.

Herrera was questioned for his performance in the second leg against León (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)



In the same interview, Louse Herrera He hinted at his idea about a possible influence of the locality on a doctor who must necessarily be outside any club.

“I asked the doctor about us, Ruben Gonzalez, because he was also very angry with the League doctor. It seems to me that the doctor (the one with shock) is managed by the local team, and in that it cannot fall. It seems to me that he is a guy, it is not seen that he is an experienced doctor, although I do not doubt his ability, “said the Mexican helmsman.

“Our doctor told her: ‘Hey, ask her something more coherent, she can’t answer it.’ He answered six questions and because he did not answer one, he took him off the court. That was the annoyance, ”said the Tigres technical director.

León overcame and sent Tigres to elimination (Photo: Twitter / @ clubleonfc)

The behavior of the French striker towards the referees or Mexican soccer authorities have been questioned on several occasions. With this new incident the exception did not come, since in addition to his confrontation with the doctor endorsed by the MX League, APG faced the central referee, Cesar Arturo Ramos.

However, there were other characters who defended Gignac, such as the journalist from ESPN, David faitelson. The controversial chronicler affirmed that he is one of the most professional elements in all of national football, in addition, he clarified that if in Mexico there were more players like the Frenchman, the national competition would be one of the best in the world.

“Let’s leave André Pierre Gignac alone… If half of the soccer players in Mexico had their professionalism and class, Liga MX would be one of the best in the world, ”explained Faitelson.

Gignac is one of the most impressive players in Liga Mx (Photo: Andrés Herrera / EFE)

However, just as the feline striker was engulfed in the Leon field, the fans of the Nou Camp messed with him. When Herrera decided to replace him, on his way to the bench, the screams and even liquids accompanied his walk through the band.

Those attitudes sparked the rumor of a possible veto for the Bajío property. However, he only stayed in a series of opinions on social networks, since the venue is already waiting to open its doors to receive Atlas in the first leg of the Scream Mexico A2021.

KEEP READING:

Alfredo Moreno, legendary scorer of Liga MX, died

Why Cruz Azul was among the most frequent searches of 2021

Canelo Álvarez was nominated by the BBC as Personality of the Year; who is competing against