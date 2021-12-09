‘El Hormiguero’ finds a vein in politicians worthy of analysis

That The Hormiguero remains unbeatable on television, with a loyal audience that since 2006 follows this program of Antenna 3, it is nothing new. However, the course of the current season has revealed a couple of very significant details. For one thing, drift like coach by Pablo Motos, with monologues and various reflections that have made rivers of ink flow, and, on the other hand, the pull of the political interviews.

Although from time immemorial The Hormiguero He has invited different politicians to the set, as he has also done the same with singers, actors or athletes, for some time now it is much more palpable how the talk show has succeeded in his formula of betting on leaders as stars of the prime time. And it is that each interview in this line is worthy of analysis because it gives the bell in audience. Without going any further, the last visit of Miguel Ángel Revilla has reflected the interest that the audience has for those who govern.

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to see an Instagram post not available due to your privacy preferences

The Hormiguero It is one of the programs that has helped Antena 3 eat Telecinco’s toast in November. The format presented by Pablo Motos usually reaps great audience results, in addition to establishing itself as one of the trends in social networks. However, the most curious thing, judging by the data signed this season that started last September, is that the talk show de Trancas y Barrancas has not lost an iota of its freshness because it has been able to read between the lines the interest of the spectators. So much so that it has hit the key.

In its beginnings, The Hormiguero It seduced mainly by its ability to generate excitement with its international invitations. Iconic film industry stars such as Richard Gere, Charlize Theron, Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek, Hugh Jackman, Cameron Diaz, Mel Gibson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sylvester Stallone, Jessica Chastain, Tom Cruise, and, Of course, Will Smith, who, all told, will return next January as a guest.

Continue reading the story

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow in order to view a YouTube video that is not available due to your privacy preferences

However, the coronavirus pandemic forced to reformulate The Hormiguero since for a few weeks the guests, both national and international, only participated by video call. Although it seems that the program has already taken the pulse of the health crisis and this season, number sixteen, the interviews are carried out normally from the set, the truth is that the trend has turned towards political assistants. That is to say, the brilliance of Hollywood stars has been in the background because now what works in audiences and sets the blue bird’s social network on fire are the visits of the rulers.

Although it could be noted that the curiosity of the audience lies in the fact that Pablo Motos manages to bring the most personal and carefree part of the politicians closer, it cannot be forgotten that the presence in The Hormiguero This type of guest is part of a communication strategy to give a partially real image of their public and private life.

In other words, at first glance the pull of these interviews reflects the interest that ordinary citizens have in knowing more details about those who govern them, although this desire of the viewers has not always been fulfilled. In fact, more than one Internet user has accused the presenter of sweetening these encounters since, as The Hormiguero it is one of the most watched programs on television many leaders come simply to have this extra showcase.

Be that as it may, audience analysis is what is truly still relevant given that in the last installment issued, the furor has been produced again by an interviewee of a political nature.

In the middle of the national holiday, the Immaculate Conception Day, the Antena 3 program opted to give prominence to Miguel Ángel Revilla. Although Pablo Motos’ talk with the president of Cantabria could have been in borage water, due to the fact that it was a conversation broadcast during a long weekend and, above all, because the secretary general of the Regionalist Party of Cantabria is one of the recurring guests of El Hormiguero (to the point that it belongs to the Platino club), the public highlighted how such visits are a hook.

Thus, the delivery that gave voice to the 78-year-old politician, who usually uses a large part of his interviews to publicize Cantabria, it reached a 15% audience share and attracted 2,401,000 viewers on average. Also, a total of 5,255,000 people watched the program at some point. In other words, this visit has worked well in terms of screen share, showing once again that the audience wants to know more about politicians, get closer to their speeches and proposals, but also to their personal life.

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to be able to see a tweet not available due to your privacy preferences

In this sense, and although these types of interviews must be taken with a grain of salt since they are very focused on making the guest in question feel comfortable so that they can release the personal anecdote on duty that will make headlines the next day, what no one can deny is that The Hormiguero serve an effective formula on a tray. And it is that the program has found a vein with its strategy in politicians, with Pablo Motos trying to pull his wit to bring them closer to the public in his interviews.

In other words, and leaving aside the political intention that moves these guests to go to the Antena 3 set, The Hormiguero has managed to increase its influence by repeating the same formula practically every week. Because if in the delivery of December 8 the program invited Miguel Ángel Revilla, who spoke at length about Pedro Sánchez, on December 2 who captured the attention of viewers was Mariano Rajoy.

The one who was president of the Government, who came to the set to present his book Adult Policy, he took the cat to the water, lifting up The Hormiguero as the most watched non-informative program on December 2 with an average 19.8% audience share and 3,048,000 viewers. An audience expectation that was translated as the third best data of the season for the format produced by 7 and Acción.

The interview with Mariano Rajoy had a lot of crumb, since he showed his support for the emeritus king Juan Carlos I live and deepened his departure from politics, as much as the conversation that Pablo Motos had with Abel Caballero.

The mayor of Vigo visited the set of The Hormiguero on November 22 to highlight the traditional Christmas lights lighting in the Galician town, although he also had time to review current affairs and dazzle viewers with his statements. The engagement of the audience was such that the talk to the mayor exceeded the number of spectators of MasterChef Celebrity of Spanish Television (TVE). That is to say, the program brought together 2,529,000 viewers in front of the television and scored a 15.4% audience share.

Of course, if this season there is someone who has broken the audimeters of The Hormiguero and that it has truly revealed the trend of talk show that’s Isabel Díaz Ayuso. The president of the Community of Madrid was revealed as a true icon of popular culture, being received even with cheers and shouts. His staging did not leave anyone indifferent, on Twitter especially each of his words had a considerable impact. And it is that, although the Madrilenian in general avoided the controversy, she offered a few pearls live.

The Hormiguero, which by the way lasted beyond its usual time until almost 11:15 p.m., became the most watched program throughout that Tuesday, November 9. The interview with Isabel Díaz Ayuso achieved a screen share of 23.2%, gathering a total of 3,588,000 viewers. According to data from the auditor Kantar Media, the program scored the golden minute, that is, the most watched minute reached 4.2 million viewers and almost seven million people tuned in at some point to Antena 3 to watch this talk.

But there is more since in addition to scoring a season high, the president of the Community of Madrid scored the fifth best screen share data in the history of the program. Second only to the winner of Pass word Pablo Díaz, whose interview on July 1, 2021 reached 24% screen share, Isabel Pantoja, who on January 31, 2017 reaped 23.8% screen share, Santiago Abascal who scored 23.5% screen share on October 10, 2019 and Pedro Cavadas who gave the bell on October 8, 2020 with a 23.1% share of the screen.

As can be seen with these results relative to the Compartir from The Hormiguero so far this season (and even taking into account that in the previous session, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, mayor of Madrid, scored a 22.0% audience share and attracted 3,880,000 viewers, becoming the second politician with the most audience has harvested in the program of the ants after Santiago Abascal in 2019), these types of guests have become a sure value for the program presented by Pablo Motos.

Although the program tries to show the more folksy and close side of the politicians, because as previously commented, these visits are usually marked by a powerful communication strategy, what is truly striking is that The Hormiguero it has found a new vein, an audience insurance. Everything indicates that the format has been proposed to continue pulling along this line of having leaders, assessing that perhaps the public does not listen to them in the debates, but it is clear that they do show interest in them in a relaxed plan in the prime time.

More stories that may interest you: