Dwayne Johnson Was Best of the Night: People’s Choice Awards 2021

From Santa Monica, California, the 2021 People’s Choice Awards celebrated the best of film, television, music, fashion and more fields of pop culture. On the night of Tuesday, December 7, this event could be enjoyed, as every year, thanks to the coverage of the television network E! Entertainment.

Wiping our tears away because @therock just dedicated his People’s Choice Award to Shushana, a @makeawish recipient. They are OUR champions! pic.twitter.com/EAQKmj5jN1 – People’s Choice (@peopleschoice) December 8, 2021

As one of the firsts this year, LGBTIQ + community rights advocate and renowned actress, Laverne Cox, was in charge of presenting the looks and interacting with celebrities from the red carpet at the Barker Hangar in the coastal city.

One of the first to come out to receive his award was Dwayne Johnson, ‘The Rock’, who won the People’s Choice Awards of male artist in category movies. The ex-wrestler would become one of the most awarded of the night, since then he returned to the microphone to thank his award for best actor in comedy. He was also named the champion of the people. Jeff Bezos was in charge of giving him this recognition shortly before the end of the gala.

Tom Hiddleston also took the stage, as a male series artist. Also representing the MCU, Simu Liu was considered the best action actor. Liu returned minutes later when his film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was recognized as the action movie of the year.

Chelsea Handler received the award for best comedian. Ellen Degeneres was recognized for its space as best morning show. Kim Kardashian, dressed entirely in black, was awarded as a fashion icon. A few sequences later, Kim returned, this time accompanied by her mother, Kris Jenner, and her sister, Khloé Kardashian, to thank that Keeping up with the Kardashians won the reality show of the year.

Full Winners List

People’s Champion Award: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Fashion Icon Award: Kim Kardashian

Music Icon Award: Christina Aguilera

People’s Icon of 2021: Halle Berry

202 Latino Influencer1: Street and Poché

FILMS

Male Movie Star: Dwayne Johnson – Jungle Cruise

Action Movie Star: Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Comedy Act of 2021: Chelsea Handler – Vaccinated and Horny Tour

2021 Day Program: The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Female Movie Star: Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow

2021 movie: Black Widow

Comedy Movie Star of 2021: Dwayne Johnson – Jungle Cruise

2021 Action Movie: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

2021 Comedy Movie: Free Guy

2021 Drama Movie: Cruella

2021 Family Movie: Luca

Drama Movie Star of 2021: Kevin Hart – Fatherhood

TV

Male Television Star: Tom Hiddleston – Loki

2021 Show: Loki

Reality Show of 2021: Keeping Up With the Kardashians

2021 Drama Show: Grey’s Anatomy

2021 Comedy Show: Never Have I Ever

2021 Female TV Star: Ellen Pompeo – Grey’s Anatomy

2021 TV Drama Star: Chase Stokes – Outer Banks

Night Talk Show of 2021: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Reality Star of 2021: Khloé Kardashian – Keeping Up With the Kardashians

2021 Competition Show: The Voice

The show that deserves to be seen in a 2021 sit-in: Squid Game

2021 Sci-Fi / Fantasy Show: Lucifer

2021 TV Comedy Star: Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

2021 Contest Competitor: JoJo Siwa – Dancing With the Stars

MUSIC

2021 Female Artist: Adele

Country Artist of 2021: Blake Shelton

Male Artist of 2021: Lil Nas X

2021 Group: BTS

Song of 2021: Butter – BTS

2021 Album: Sour – Olivia Rodrigo

2021 Latino Artist: Bad Bunny

New Artist of 2021: Olivia Rodrigo

2021 Music Video: Butter – BTS

2021 Collaboration: STAY – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

POP CULTURE

2021 Social Artist: Britney Spears

2021 Pop Special: Friends: The Reunion – The One Where They Get Back Together

2021 Game Changer: Simone Biles

The Pop Podcast of 2021: Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain