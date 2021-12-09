Dwayne Johnson Was Best of the Night: People’s Choice Awards 2021
From Santa Monica, California, the 2021 People’s Choice Awards celebrated the best of film, television, music, fashion and more fields of pop culture. On the night of Tuesday, December 7, this event could be enjoyed, as every year, thanks to the coverage of the television network E! Entertainment.
Wiping our tears away because @therock just dedicated his People’s Choice Award to Shushana, a @makeawish recipient. They are OUR champions! pic.twitter.com/EAQKmj5jN1
– People’s Choice (@peopleschoice) December 8, 2021
As one of the firsts this year, LGBTIQ + community rights advocate and renowned actress, Laverne Cox, was in charge of presenting the looks and interacting with celebrities from the red carpet at the Barker Hangar in the coastal city.
One of the first to come out to receive his award was Dwayne Johnson, ‘The Rock’, who won the People’s Choice Awards of male artist in category movies. The ex-wrestler would become one of the most awarded of the night, since then he returned to the microphone to thank his award for best actor in comedy. He was also named the champion of the people. Jeff Bezos was in charge of giving him this recognition shortly before the end of the gala.
Tom Hiddleston also took the stage, as a male series artist. Also representing the MCU, Simu Liu was considered the best action actor. Liu returned minutes later when his film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was recognized as the action movie of the year.
Chelsea Handler received the award for best comedian. Ellen Degeneres was recognized for its space as best morning show. Kim Kardashian, dressed entirely in black, was awarded as a fashion icon. A few sequences later, Kim returned, this time accompanied by her mother, Kris Jenner, and her sister, Khloé Kardashian, to thank that Keeping up with the Kardashians won the reality show of the year.
Full Winners List
People’s Champion Award: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Fashion Icon Award: Kim Kardashian
Music Icon Award: Christina Aguilera
People’s Icon of 2021: Halle Berry
202 Latino Influencer1: Street and Poché
FILMS
Male Movie Star: Dwayne Johnson – Jungle Cruise
Action Movie Star: Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Comedy Act of 2021: Chelsea Handler – Vaccinated and Horny Tour
2021 Day Program: The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Female Movie Star: Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow
2021 movie: Black Widow
Comedy Movie Star of 2021: Dwayne Johnson – Jungle Cruise
2021 Action Movie: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
2021 Comedy Movie: Free Guy
2021 Drama Movie: Cruella
2021 Family Movie: Luca
Drama Movie Star of 2021: Kevin Hart – Fatherhood
TV
Male Television Star: Tom Hiddleston – Loki
2021 Show: Loki
Reality Show of 2021: Keeping Up With the Kardashians
2021 Drama Show: Grey’s Anatomy
2021 Comedy Show: Never Have I Ever
2021 Female TV Star: Ellen Pompeo – Grey’s Anatomy
2021 TV Drama Star: Chase Stokes – Outer Banks
Night Talk Show of 2021: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Reality Star of 2021: Khloé Kardashian – Keeping Up With the Kardashians
2021 Competition Show: The Voice
The show that deserves to be seen in a 2021 sit-in: Squid Game
2021 Sci-Fi / Fantasy Show: Lucifer
2021 TV Comedy Star: Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
2021 Contest Competitor: JoJo Siwa – Dancing With the Stars
MUSIC
2021 Female Artist: Adele
Country Artist of 2021: Blake Shelton
Male Artist of 2021: Lil Nas X
2021 Group: BTS
Song of 2021: Butter – BTS
2021 Album: Sour – Olivia Rodrigo
2021 Latino Artist: Bad Bunny
New Artist of 2021: Olivia Rodrigo
2021 Music Video: Butter – BTS
2021 Collaboration: STAY – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
POP CULTURE
2021 Social Artist: Britney Spears
2021 Pop Special: Friends: The Reunion – The One Where They Get Back Together
2021 Game Changer: Simone Biles
The Pop Podcast of 2021: Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain