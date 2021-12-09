Dwayne Johnson wants a Black Adam vs Superman

Actor Dwayne Johnson will play Black Adam and if the movie is a success, he has big plans for the character which includes a fight with Superman.

Definitely, Dwayne johnson is one of the biggest stars of Hollywood of the present time, since he mixes a lot of charisma with an impressive physical presence. Next year we can see it as Black adam, a beloved character of Dc comics and one of his big dreams is that he faces Superman. Since it would be great to be able to see him next to Henry cavill in the same movie.

In a recent interview, Dwayne johnson said if the fans want a Black Adam vs Superman, he will endeavor to make that happen.

«You have a chance to build these characters correctly. We paid attention to some of the traps that other movies had experienced in the past, in the DC world, and what rightly made many fans unhappy and angry, and as a fan, I was one of them. ” . Commented Dwayne johnson.

So let’s make sure we respect tradition and mythology, but don’t get creatively handcuffed. We can do anything if we keep the audience first. So for me, there is a battle that is going to exist one day, between Black Adam and Superman. I don’t know who this Superman will be, and I don’t know who will play him. That’s fine. I don’t need to know now. But I’m sure I know that (laughs). And that’s based on what the fans want. We work backwards from there. Dwayne Johnson concluded.

Fans still want Henry Cavill to be the Man of Steel.

Recently the actor Henry cavill commented that he only waits for a call from Warner Bros. to reinterpret Superman. Although it is not clear if that will happen in the next few years. While, Dwayne johnson continues with his impressive film career and we can see Black adam when it opens in theaters on July 29, 2022.